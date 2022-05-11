leaks, release date, map, trailer, battle pass, theme, skins and more

While we’re currently deep into Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, there’s always time to look ahead! That’s why we’re here with a Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 hub, to take a look at all the key information about the new content update. That includes when to expect it, as well as some brief speculation about what may be included in the next season.

In this hub, we will be looking at the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 release date, based on the game itself. On top of that, we’ll be keeping track of the latest content drop news, including new skins that may be added, as well as areas of the map that could change.

While we wait for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 to be released, feel free to check out some of our other guides.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Release Date

According to the game itself, the next season of Fortnite will start on June 4, 2022. That’s the day after the current Chapter 3 Season 2 battle pass ends, so it’s logical to assume that the next season will start right after. Epic Games never leaves much time between seasons, so get ready to dive into new content in early June. You can expect early reveals of the new skins, POIs, and more ahead of the release date. So June is going to be a month full of Fortnite goodness!

Last News

May 10, 2022 –

At this time, information is very scarce about the latest season of Fortnite. We know that Chapter 3 Season 3 is coming sometime in early June, but aside from that, it’s unclear exactly what kind of content to expect. We’ll update this page once new details come in, so stay tuned!

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Map

Following the trend of previous seasons since Chapter 3 began, we expect this new season to remove the last traces of snow from the Fortnite map. Right now there is only snow covering Command Cavern and Logjam Lumberyard. If the current trajectory is any use, expect the entire map to be grassy green once this new season arrives.

Similarly, there has been a recent trend of fan-favorite locations like Tilted Towers returning to the Fortnite map. Could another iconic location return in Chapter 3 Season 3? We’ll have to wait and see!

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Trailer

There is no trailer yet for the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Once a snippet of the new changes arrives, we’ll link it here for your viewing convenience.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass

Likewise, all we can do at this point is speculate on the content of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass. We won’t know what new skins, weapons, and accessories will be available in the Battle Pass until much closer to launch. However, we can definitely take a look at some leaks to see what may come.

First off, don’t be surprised to see new Marvel skins in Chapter 3 Season 3. Chapter 3 Season 1 featured Spider-Man as the level 100 reward, and Season 2 had Doctor Strange in the same. position. If we assume that each season currently ties into the next Marvel movie, then Thor could very well be the level 100 reward for Chapter 3 Season 3. The Thor: Love and Thunder movie comes out in July, so that would be a tie-in. logical to place it in Fortnite.

On top of that, a recent skin poll shared a bunch of concept skins that Epic Games may add in the new season. You can see all that concept art below:

That's it for our Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 hub! Be sure to check back often, because we'll update each section as soon as new information arrives.

