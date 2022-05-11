Kylie Jenner on Motherhood: Check out her best quotes on having kids and being a young mom

Ads

The world was shocked when news broke that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were expecting their first child together when the Life of Kylie star was only 20, but was open about her desire to be a mom long before welcoming her. daughter and her son.

“Being a young mom just means we met a little early and I’ll love you a little longer,” Jenner captioned an Instagram post with photos of her eldest son, Stormi (born February 2018) on the day Mother’s Day in May 2022.

Jenner kept her pregnancy with Stormi a secret. Us Weekly confirmed that she and Scott shared the happy news with their friends in September 2017 (a month after the reality star’s 20th birthday), but Kylie Cosmetics founder didn’t reveal the news to fans until after. she did not give birth to her daughter.

“I’m sorry I kept you in the dark about all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote on Instagram days after welcoming Stormi. “I understand that you are used to taking you with me on all my travels. My pregnancy was the one I chose not to do in front of the world. … I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as possible ”.

The decision seemed to follow his plans to keep his family life private. As a teenager, Jenner thought she would raise her children away from the bright lights of Hollywood after starting her reality TV career at age 9.

“I’d like to have a family and build a house with a farm in Malibu Canyon and have my kids and throw away my phone,” he explained to ELLE UK in 2015. “Just, like, live my life and don’t do this. more”.

However, stylist Kendall + Kylie didn’t seem to have any plans to escape Tinseltown after signing up to star in Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered in April 2022. The show followed her through the last months of her pregnancy with her. son, who was not as private as the first time she was pregnant.

We confirmed in August 2021 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was expecting baby No. 2 with artist “Goosebumps,” and debuted her baby bump the following month via social media before wearing belly-hugging dresses at New York Fashion Week.

Since welcoming her baby in February 2022, Kylie Skin’s founder has been honest about the difficulties of adjusting after giving birth. “I just want to tell my moms after giving birth, postpartum wasn’t easy,” Jenner said in an Instagram story from March 2022. “This experience for me, personally, was a little more difficult than with my daughter. “.

The expansion of the family impacted her body and mind. “It’s okay not to be okay,” added the California native. “Once I realized that… I was putting some pressure on myself and I keep reminding myself: ‘I made a whole human being, a beautiful healthy boy’ and we have to stop pressure to go back, not even physically, alone mentally after birth. “

Scroll down to see everything Kylie has said about motherhood and how her views on parenting have evolved over the years:

Ads