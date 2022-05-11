Kylie Jenner Accused of ‘Blackfishing’ in New Photo as Kardashian Fans Claim the Star Has Visibly Darker Skin

KYLIE Jenner has been accused of blackfishing in a new photo she shared to promote her makeup line.

Kardashian fans claimed the 24-year-old had visibly darker skin in the shot, showing off a deep tan and her hair slicked back.

Kylie framed her eyes with a bold purple eyeshadow and used a purple brown color on her lips.

The mother-of-two captioned it: “and the bronze and mauve palettes launch tomorrow at 9am PST in all new highly pigmented, easy-to-blend shades.”

Unlike her older siblings, Kylie is not of Armenian descent. She is the second daughter of Caitlyn and Kris Jenner.

Kris has English, Irish, Dutch, German, and Scottish roots, according to Showbiz CheatSheet.

Caitlyn, a former Olympian, has Canadian and Welsh roots and, like Kris, her heritage also traces back to England, Ireland, Scotland and Holland.

She was accused of blackfishing, which refers to someone pretending to be black or mixed-race using things like hair and makeup.

Journalist Wanna Thompson created the term, describing it as “white public figures, influencers, and the like.” [who] do everything in their power to look black.

Kylie’s critics criticized her for the “disturbing” photo and claimed that she is “ripping off minorities.”

One wrote: “This is not right…she is a white girl. This is black fishing. She may not have known she was Kylie if it wasn’t for this submissive. Somebody stop her.”

Another added: “What kills me is the strategic planning of everything. An art director, a makeup artist, and a photographer got together and deliberately decided ‘okay, let’s try to make you look biracial/Latina etc.’ with this”. look. And then collective agreement!!»

A third posted: “She wants to be a non-white woman so desperately it’s honestly disturbing.”

Another user commented: “Find another minority to scam.”

ROLL BACK FROM THE PAST

This is not the first time Kylie has been accused of blackfishing.

In October, she and her sister Kendall were criticized for showing significantly darker skin in an Instagram story.

Weeks later, Kylie returned to sporting an olive complexion and tight black braid while filming in the car.

The reality star has been sharing a more candid side of herself since welcoming her second child in February.

NATURAL LOOK

Kylie showed off her natural skin color while getting ready for the Met Gala in an unedited YouTube video last week, prompting fans to urge her to ditch the tan.

It’s not just the beauty mogul who has faced accusations of cultural appropriation.

Last month, Kylie and her sisters were accused of “financially gaining” from black people in a scathing article from Los Angeles.

The reporter used a quote from Ren Ellis Neyra, an associate professor of African-American studies at Wesleyan University.

Ren wrote in the online magazine Public Books: “The Kardashians are a prime example of multiracial white supremacy.

“A business enterprise posing as a family, the Kardashians are hell-bent on extracting financial profit from Black people and Black culture, even as they stigmatize Black women in particular through their project of multiracial whiteness.”

