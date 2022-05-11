Kris Jenner Slammed for Making ‘Cruel’ Comments About Khloe Kardashian’s Weight in New KUWTK Clip

KRIS Jenner has angered fans over her comments about her daughter Khloe Kardashian’s curvaceous figure in a throwback KUWTK clip.

The 66-year-old mother made harsh comments towards the former brunette beauty.

Fans called out Kris for her comments after a Reddit user posted the questionable scene.

In the video, Khloe answers her dazed phone and jokingly calls her mother on the other end of the phone “Satan.”

Kris then asked Good American Founder if they could talk about their promotional efforts regarding their previous project, QuickTrim.

Khloe and her older sister Kim, 41, were previously the faces of dietary supplements before going their separate ways with the brand.

“I think the way you’re presenting yourself in the media lately is a little off, and I really feel like you, and I need to have a conversation about what you’re doing to the brand,” Kris said. the 37-year-old man said.

Khloe was shocked by her mom’s words as a friend was also upstairs with the same shocked reaction.

“Excuse me? What am I doing to the brand and how do I present myself to the media?” Khloe replied.

“Well Khloe, I feel like you don’t care in the first place, and it’s very, very, very upsetting to me because I work so hard to create what I feel is a great business for you girls, and then you’re not pulling of your share of the weight here,” Kris explained.

The mother-of-one continued to get defensive with her mother, asking, “What exactly are you trying to say here?”

Kris responded, “I’m trying to say I feel like you can’t yell about how many cookies you’re eating between meals.”

The comment seemed to strike a nerve with the Hulu star as Khloe opened up about her feelings in a confessional interview.

“Telling me that I’m ruining an entire brand because of my weight gain, that makes me feel like shit.

“Get over. You are a raging lunatic and you are so evil,” Khloe said directing his anger at the camera.

She then lashed out at her mother, saying, “Are you trying to say I’m fat and I’m fucking with you?” though Kris didn’t deny that that was what she meant.

“Not exactly in those words, Khloe,” Kris said, prompting Khloe to yell into the phone.

“Mom! What the hell, honestly? I’m too fat all the time; I’m too fucking this, I’m too fucking that. And?” ?»

The former Revenge Body host continued her tirade questioning what her mother wanted from her.

“Do you want me to get pregnant? Do you want me to lose weight?” she screamed.

She then turned to her mother on camera and said, “You tell me you want me to have a baby every second, but I can’t be on a crazy diet if you want me to have a baby, I just don’t get it.” What do you want of me?”

IT’S NOT OKAY, KRIS

Fans were furious at Kris’ request, criticizing the mother of six in the comments.

“You can tell Kris really says these things behind closed doors by how Khloe reacted when Kris started talking about her weight,” one person reacted.

Others believed the interaction was “scripted” for the cameras, as another put it: “I think it was scripted on Kris’s part. I think she knew it would be filmed and it would be a television drama.”

Though a third person wasn’t convinced that the conversation was supposed to go the way it did, they commented, “Khloe seems to have heard that kind of talk from Kris before, so she recognized that her mom was genuine and not really. acted.” .»

A fourth fan sympathized with the Hulu star and noted his seemingly altered appearance from his early days on reality television.

“I really feel bad for Khloe. We can all see how much his face and body have changed since this moment,” they said.

Khloe has amazed fans with her body transformation over the years, now sporting a much smaller frame.

MOMMY CHANGE

His drastic weight loss has raised the concern of his followers, as he has shown his small physique in photos on social networks.

In March, a TikTok user with the username “ImLauriee” shared her fears about how quickly Khloe appears to have lost weight.

Can we talk about how skinny Khloe Kardashian has gotten? she said.

“His legs are so small. Should we blame Tristan? I just don’t understand. I’m worried,” referring to Khloe’s cheating ex, Tristan Thompson, 31.

The athlete, who shares 4-year-old daughter True with Khloe, had a son with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols in December 2021.

CHILD LOVE

In January, he admitted that he is in fact the father of Maralee’s child in a lengthy Instagram post.

After the NBA player revealed the paternity results, he also publicly apologized to Khloe.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I’ve caused you,” Tristan said.

“You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not aligned with the way I see you.

“I have the utmost respect and love for you, regardless of what you may think. Once again, I’m terribly sorry.”

The moment Khloe found out about her baby daddy’s affair was captured on camera while the star was filming her family’s new Hulu series The Kardashians.

