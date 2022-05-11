Kim Kardashian raises concerns about slim waist and very thin frame while wearing a crop top at her $ 60 million Los Angeles home

KIM Kardashian has caused concern among fans with its tiny waist and slim build.

The Hulu star wore a crop top, which is part of her SKIMS collection, in a new Instagram video at her $ 60 million Los Angeles home.

“So, I just woke up and this is my boyfriend’s collectible tank top that I’m obsessed with,” Kim said as she played with her hair.

“And I’ll wear it to school, with a hoodie over it,” she said, standing in front of a mirror.

The reality star showed off her new blonde hair and outfit, which consisted of a white boyfriend shirt and gray jogging pants.

“But this is a really good piece of clothing,” the 41-year-old said, tugging on his shirt.

In the third video posted on a Kardashian Instagram page, which was originally about Kim’s stories, she wore her boyfriend’s shirt with white shorts.

“Wait up. He’s so cute. This is the new boyfriend collection. I love this tank top. So comfortable. So cute just for sleeping, ”she said, as she stood in her walk-in closet.

On the next few slides, she showed off the new colors for their Fits Everybody Neons collection.

While fans loved the shirt, they were worried about how small her waist was and thought the founder of SKIMS was getting too thin.

IT’S TOO MUCH MESH

Fans rushed to the comments on the Kardashian fan page saying Kim’s frame is very small.

“Okay Kim, let’s go back to eating now,” said one fan who added a creepy emoji.

“Damn, it looks so small !!!!” wrote another.

“She looks TOO thin to me,” said a third.

Other fans have complained about the prices of her new collection and said they want her wardrobe.

SKINNY LEGEND

However, in December 2020, when Kim debuted her super skinny waist, fans were praising her for how beautiful she was.

She took to Instagram to post photos sporting skin-tight animal print leather pants and a small tank top showing her tummy under a brown coat.

Kim subtitled it: “FREEZN SZN”.

One person wrote “What is a life”, while another added: “Lean legend”.

“Yes, it’s so small and precious,” said another.

DREAM WARDROBE

While showing off her new SKIMS collection, Kim also subtly sported her walk-in closet.

The huge closet contained numerous pairs of designer bags and shoes.

The reality star appeared to own dozens of bags from the expensive Birkin brand, estimated to be worth $ 1 million.

The closet is in her $ 60 million home, which she got in a divorce from Kanye West.

Sources told TMZ that Kim and Kanye negotiated a purchase price for the house, which they essentially rebuilt from scratch together during their wedding.

The couple bought the Los Angeles mansion in 2014 for $ 20 million, although they invested millions in the renovation process.

In April 2018, Kim’s mom Kris Jenner revealed that the house cost $ 60 million. Twitter.

Kim stays at home with her and Kanye’s four children: North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago.

