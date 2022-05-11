Kim Kardashian is harshly criticized for ‘controlling’ Pete Davidson

kim kardashian She has had a difficult week in terms of criticism: first, she was singled out for the drastic diet she followed to lose weight fast, now, they affirm that the businesswoman controls Pete DavidsonTo the point that she has the last word in important decisions. What did the star do? reality shows why would they say this? Here we tell you.

The relationship of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson is in a great moment: they have been seen at various events, very happy and in love, the last being the Met Gala 2022, in which they stole spotlights; everything seems to be fine between them, or at least that’s what the comedian’s fans thought, who noticed a detail that made them think that Kim controls him in everything, even in the way he dresses.

Related news

Fans criticize Kim Kardashian for ‘controlling’ Pete Davidson’s appearance

Pete Davidson fans disagreed with Kim Kardashian after a video was released in which the founder of Skims tells her boyfriend to take off his hat. According to the images, this happened while preparing for the Met Gala this year.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Photo: Archive

In the video, which was shared on the Instagram account @kardashiansocial, the 41-year-old socialite is seen telling the star of “Saturday night Live“, 28, who “Take off your double hat”as he was wearing a purple cap over a navy one. “I didn’t know where to put my hat”Pete replied as he took it off and all of Kim’s friends laughed.

“Oh, don’t you want me to have a double hat? I’m aware of. Thank you”Davidson replied the moment he had to hand the hat over to Kim’s assistant. “I’m just taking care of you”said the famous of “the kardashians” to which Pete replied: “No, it’s fine (…) Thanks, man. This hat caused a lot of trouble.”

Kim and Pete at the 2022 Met Gala. Photo: AP

The fans of the couple reacted immediately and expressed their disagreement about Kim’s attitude of controlling what her boyfriend wears. “She is controlling. She won’t let him be himself wearing two hats. Let him wear two hats, Kim. It’s all about the Instagram aesthetic of hers. In five months he will be a complete accomplice,” wrote one follower.

The day Kanye West “threw” all his clothes at Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Photo: Archive

this moment that Peter Davidson lived with his girlfriend made many remember when kim revealed that her then-husband, Kanye West got rid of all his clothes once they started dating. “I always thought that he had a very good style, until I met my husband and he told me that had the worst styleKardashian recalled in 2018. “He was very nice about it and cleaned out my entire closetKim Kardashian said.