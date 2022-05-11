Kate Winslet: Hollywood is changing!

Kate Winslet highlighted the great increase in roles for adult women in Hollywood.

Kate Winsletwho plays the detective Mary Sheehan in Mare of Easttown, has received praise for his performance in the series. She recently offered an interview for the program Today of the BBCwhere he discussed his experience of returning to work in the training industry.

The actress stressed how important it is to create adult female characters, because Hollywood has been singled out for discriminating against actresses who cross a certain age, while older male performers continue to get roles, and earn better salaries: “There is a large increase in fabulous roles for women, especially in my age group.”

He further explained that intimate scenes used to be very uncomfortable for the actresses, and he is happy that things are changing: “I was in total control of how I wanted to present myself in a sex scene.”

However, he mentioned that the director: Craig Zobelhad offered to edit the scene so as not to show his “bulging belly”, to Kate Winslet He refused, expressing that he wanted to show what a 45-year-old woman looks like: “I am proud as a woman in the film industry in my mid 40’s, I have been doing this job since I was 17, and I was given this space to fully embrace all the changes that the years have left in my face and body.”

The actress pointed out that she also refused to have her face edited out on promotional posters.

On the other hand, the actress commented on how the industry has changed, and begins to treat women in a different and respectful way.: “Now we have intimacy coordinators… they help choreograph intimate moments between actors/actresses on screen, and help the director find the right words to communicate what they might want visually, because it can be very uncomfortable for everyone/ as those involved.”

at the awards Bafta TV Awards on Sunday, the protagonist and creator of I May Destroy You: Michaela Coel, mentioned that directors specialized in sex scenes allow people “work on exploitation, loss of respect, abuse of power, without being exploited or abused in the process”.

By last, Kate Winslet He mentioned that he has been surprised by how the actresses support each other and applaud today, both outside and inside the set: “Actresses in general celebrate each other very freely now. That didn’t exist as much when she was younger.”

Cinephiles and cinephiles, have you seen Mare of Easttown with Kate Winslet?