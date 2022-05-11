Juventus bomb: “Cristiano Ronaldo shot”

Juventus need at least one big shot in the next transfer market, here is the ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’ move by the bianconeri

The final of Italian Cup tonight can give a trophy to the Juventus and sweeten the balance of the current season, despite the many difficulties. And to give meaning, in perspective, to the new cycle of Maximilian Merry, to lay the foundations for the next year. But it is clear that different conditions will be needed.

Translated, Juventus will have to give itself a new face through the transfer market, looking for functional and high quality grafts to the requests of the coach, to fill the gaps that have emerged in recent months and which have prevented the leap in quality in the league and in Europe. There are many tracks that the Bianconeri are following, which are not easy to achieve, but there is one goal above all that should be pursued and that could change everything.

Juventus-Milinkovic, it can be done: ‘assist’ to the bianconeri

A shot at the Cristiano Ronaldo‘, so to speak. And this profile would be perfectly represented by Milinkovic-Savic. The lawyer Giuseppe is convinced of this Bozzo, which runs one of the most important football agencies. In an interview with ‘Tuttosport’ he explains: “Milinkovic could be a blow from Juve like Cristiano Ronaldo was, Higuain, de Ligt, Vlahovic. He is the missing midfielder and Juventus has some of the most important and solid economic potential in the world. But watch out for Manchester United“. On the other tracks that the bianconeri are following: “Raspadori is an Italian talent in perfect Juve style, but it will not be easy to convince the Sassuolo. Good relations between companies can help, Carnivals it will deprive itself of at most a couple of precious pieces. Roma will not give up Zaniolo at attractive prices, the ideal would be one a la Of Maria but younger “.