Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel over the years

Ads

Love shines through. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s romance has gone through many ups and downs over the years.

The couple, who made their relationship public in January 2007, briefly separated in February 2011. They reconnected in July of the same year and got engaged less than a year later in January 2012.

The Minnesota native and the Tennessee boyfriend got married nine months after announcing their engagement at a ceremony in southern Italy in October 2012.

“It’s good to marry your best friend. That’s okay with me, ”Timberlake told Ellen DeGeneres in April 2013.“ Sometimes I get a glimpse of her when she doesn’t see me looking, and I have this moment where I’m like, ‘If you don’t make a good decision … if you just make decisions. wrong for the rest of your life. You made a really good decision. ‘”

Us Weekly broke the news in November 2014 that the former 7th Heaven lead singer and the former ‘NSync lead singer were expecting their first child together. In April 2015, the duo welcomed their son Silas.

During their relationship, the two talked about each other and their bond.

“I’ve seen my wife change,” wrote the “Filthy” singer in his 2018 book Hindsight & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me. “I’ve seen her body change. She is a temple. She should be adored. It should be admired. I am fascinated by her. She is everything, man. She constantly surprises me with who she is and who she is becoming, and I really hope to do the same for her. I am thrilled to see what she will do next. I wake up, turn around and look at it, and I’m inspired ”.

Biel showed his continued support for Timberlake and his career in a touching tribute following the release of his Man of the Woods album and 2018 tour.

“I am simply in utter awe of you every night to see you up there in your glory, doing what you were put on this Earth to do,” he said in an Instagram video in April 2019 as he concluded his tour. “You inspire me, you inspire Silas. You inspire everyone around you, all your fans, all your friends and family, to work hard and with the same passion that you do. You are truly a sight to behold. I am so glad you have some free time. I am so happy for you and for us ”.

The couple’s relationship was put to the test in November 2019, when photos emerged of Timberlake and his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright holding hands in New Orleans. The former boybander released a statement the following month, apologizing for his “gross misjudgment” and claimed that “nothing happened between me and my co-star.”

After the scandal, the two remained focused on their family and mended their relationship with a source who told us in December 2019 that Timberlake was “a really big deal” before the holidays.

“He’s going out of his way to get Jessica to forgive him and to make sure he’s there for her and Silas,” a second source told us exclusively in February 2020.

Timberlake and Biel secretly welcomed their second child, son Phineas, in 2020.

Scroll down to relive the ups and downs of Timberlake and Biel over the years.

Ads