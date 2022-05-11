Justin Lin leaves the direction of Fast & Furious 10 days after the start of filming

Justin Lin is a veteran of the Fast & Furious saga, in which he has participated as director and producer. It was planned that he would go behind the camera for the tenth installment, Fast X, but the filmmaker has left the direction a few days after the start of filming.

“With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, while staying on the project as producer,” he announced in a statement posted on social media.

“For 10 years and five movies we’ve been able to film the best actors, the best stunts and the best car chases. On a personal note, as the son of Asian immigrants, I’m proud to help build the most diverse franchise in history. movie history. I will forever be grateful to the incredible cast, crew and studio for their support and for welcoming me into the Fast family.”

The outlet claims that Lin’s departure was “amicable on both sides,” but the filmmaker decided to leave the project due to creative differences. Filming for the film had just begun, and while second-unit filming will continue, multiple sources told Deadline that production will take a short hiatus while they search for a replacement for Lin.

“The sources added that a decision on his replacement will be made soon as negotiations with some candidates are already underway,” the post said. The launch has been set for May 19, 2023 and, as Deadline points out, Lin’s departure will not change the date.

Lin was in charge of directing Full Throttle: Tokyo Race, Fast & Furious: Even Faster, Fast & Furious 5, Fast & Furious 6 and Fast & Furious 9. Although he will no longer direct the tenth installment, he has written the script in collaboration with Dan Mazeau. Fast X will star Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges and Sung Kang. In addition, the tape will mean the addition to the saga of Jason Momoa, who will play the villain, and Brie Larson.

The Fast and Furious franchise began in 2001 and has grossed more than $6.6 billion worldwide, including the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. The most recent installment is Fast and Furious 9, released in Spain in July 2021 and which exceeded 720 million dollars at the box office despite being launched in the middle of the pandemic.