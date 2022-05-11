Junior Firpo and the fashion of buying cars for 300,000 euros on WhatsApp and Instagram

“They all come to us: anyone who is young or rich, a celebrity or a footballer”. Richard Clark has found a true gold mine in the automotive business. Since he started his Premier Sports Solutions business in 2005, he has sold thousands of cars from a Bournemouth (UK) dealership.

But best of all, you don’t have to spend too much time showing off your business skills. You deal in an exclusive product that is sold ‘only’ and you deal with customers who are not interested in wasting your time. “Most don’t want to go to a dealership, they don’t care much, they just want what they want: their car.”, explains Clark to The Sun.

“It is very simple. Footballers come to us, often after a teammate has recommended us, they tell us what they want on WhatsApp and we supply them with the car”, adds the 42-year-old businessman, who serves high-end vehicles such as the popular Lamborghini Urus, valued at around 300,000 euros, or the Mercedes G63 AMG, with a market price of 210,000 euros.

Thus, Clark has spent almost two decades serving a type of exclusive and repeat client. They have passed through his hands soccer players from various eras and among its current clients are several Premier League stars such as Kalvin Phillips or Kyle Walkerbut also other sports such as boxing or cricket.

Just take a look at his Instagram profile to meet several of them. Including old acquaintances for the Spanish public, such as Paul Maricurrently at Udinese or Junior Firpo, Leeds United player who in the past was linked to FC Barcelona and Real Betis Balompié. The soccer player born in the Dominican Republic and under-21 international with Spain can be seen showing off his Mercedes G63 AMG, Porsche 911 or Lamborghini Urus. Precisely this last vehicle was acquired via Instagram when he was still a Barça player but he knew that his destiny was in the Premier League.

And that is another of the characteristics of Richard Clark’s business. He not only sells them cars, he is also in charge of finding them a new recipient when customers get tired. In this way, product rotation and significant income are ensured, although it works with a maxim: treat customers with respect, do not cheat them and ensure that they receive the best service.

“We try to give footballers the best possible level of service, to the door of his house, and they all return. We have been lucky to have a celebrity market since we opened and we have grown significantly”, explains Clark, who shares the star model for its sales: the Lamborghini Urus.

“Undoubtedly, The most demanded car is the Lamborghini Urus. We sold 25 last year alone. G Wagons are also very popular, and we sold a similar number last year as well. We’ve been doing really well with the Porsche Taycan lately, and we’ve seen a massive shift to electric cars with footballers,” he concludes.