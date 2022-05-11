Juan Carlos Osorio was contacted by the board to be the team’s new DT

After announcing the departure of the team from Ricardo Ferretti, Juarez began looking for the coach’s replacement. Initially, the directive contemplated Rafa Puente Jr. to be the new helmsman of the border box, this according to information from our collaborator louis castle.

However, the plans seem to have changed, and it is that according to the collaborator of RECORD, Ignacio ‘Fantasma’ SuarezJuan Carlos Osorio was contacted by the braves to become the new technical director of the club.

“Osorio has been contacted by Juarez. He did not respond this week or they will look for another option abroad as a replacement for Ferretti,” she wrote on his Twitter account.

At the moment Juan Carlos Osorio he is without a team, his last club was America of Cali. He previously directed the National Athletic Yet the Paraguayan national teamwith whom he was only for one game.

In case of reaching the bench bravesit will be his second experience in the MX League, because previously he was in charge of the Pueblawhere he had a record of two wins, two draws and seven losses in 11 games.

