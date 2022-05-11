Johnny Depp to return to the witness stand at Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp will return to the witness stand in the libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor has already testified as part of his indictment against Heard. The court is currently on a break in the middle of the actress’s testimony as part of the defense case.

Law & Crime reports that Depp will be recalled as part of the Heard case. Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez, and actress Ellen Barkin will provide additional testimonials.

Depp and Heard have given very different accounts of their tumultuous relationship, with Henriquez present at several key moments during which the pair allegedly fought or argued.

Barkin had a brief relationship with Depp on the set of the film Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas in the late 1990s. She is scheduled to make her statement via video.

She has previously said that Depp once threw a bottle of wine into a Las Vegas hotel room when they were filming the movie together.

Depp said in the 2020 court case against The Sun that she made this claim out of a grudge she held for unrequited feelings.

Henriquez was present at many of the key moments in Depp and Heard’s relationship, not only because of their close relationship, but because he also lived in an adjoining penthouse, one of five owned by Depp in the Eastern Columbia Building in downtown Los Angeles. Angels.

Heard’s legal team will likely want to question Depp about the stark differences between his and Heard’s accounts of their fights, particularly the 2015 incident in Australia in which Depp lost part of a finger (he says, from a vodka bottle that she threw; and she claims to have been asleep when that happened).

In particularly harrowing testimony last week, Heard claimed that Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle during the fight. Depp denies that this happened.

The actor sued his ex-wife for alleged defamation over an opinion piece she wrote in 2018 for Washington Post. She does not name him in the article, but she describes herself as “a public figure representing family abuse.” Depp is seeking $50 million in damages, as she has been unable to land any movie roles in recent years.

Heard has countersued Depp, accusing him of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing her own lawsuit as a continuation of “mistreatment and harassment”. She has asked for US$100 million in damages, as well as immunity from her claims.

The trial will resume at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia at 9 am on May 16.