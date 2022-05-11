Johnny Depp put up for sale the town he bought in 2001 | People | Entertainment

In 2001, the American actor Johnny Depp bought a small town in France, he did it to spend vacations with his ex-partner and mother of 2 children, the French actress, singer and model Vanessa Paradis. The couple met while filming the movie. The Ninth Gate and they were together from 1998 to 2012. Fruit of their love they had Lily-Rose Melody Depp and Jack Depp.

The family lived for a few years on the property, where they spent a lot of money to remodel it, since at that time it was an uninhabited ghost town before the famous pirate Jack Sparrow acquired the village.

Everything indicates that this decision has to do with the trial he has with his also ex-wife Amber Heard.

Among the statements they have given between the two, the international press has brought up the town that belongs to Depp. It is an old village of more than 14 hectares in Provence, France, 27 kilometers from Saint Tropez.

Johnny Depp purchased a 37-acre village in France just 10 miles north of Saint-Tropez in 2001.

• Six guest cottages

• Two swimming pools

• Art studio, gym & church

• Wine cave, vineyard & restaurant He’s now trying to sell the property for $55M. pic.twitter.com/y8Rex27AsA — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 14, 2021

The small town has more than 12 buildings dating from the 19th century, but it has no name, and it became famous when the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean decided to purchase it.

The property has green landscapes with several species of trees such as oaks, olive trees and important vineyards with more than 300 years, it has a restaurant, a cave to store wines, a skating rink, two swimming pools, a gym and the old church was remodeled as a house. of guests.

As for the main house, according to international media, it has 5 bedrooms, a living room, 3 and a half bathrooms, a kitchen and an art studio.

It is worth remembering that Depp put the property up for sale in 2015, because he was in difficult times with his relationship with Amber Heard. But, he failed to sell it.

In the midst of all this controversy that continues to haunt Depp, the actor has decided to try to find, once again, a buyer for his small town.

It has done so through the Top Ten Real Estate Deals real estate company. In 2021, the real estate company uploaded a video as a town tour. Here the video:

The price is 45 million euros, according to Infobae. When he acquired it, Depp spared no expense when it came to refurbishing it to suit him, spending $10 million.

The land is located just 27 kilometers from the well-known tourist destination Saint-Tropez. It has 17 hectares and 12 buildings.