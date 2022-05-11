Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Smuggling dogs into Australia almost landed them in jail

In October 2015, Amber Heard was charged with allegedly attempting to smuggle Pistol and Boo into Australia.two dogs of the Yorkshire breed that belonged to her then-husband Johnny Depp.

After an investigation, the mess that occurred with the Australian authorities could have brought the actress a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and up to 75 thousand dollars in fine.

However, it all ended with a month’s worth of $1,000 bail for good behavior in April 2016, a month before Amber filed for divorce from Depp.

The peculiar thing about the case was that the dogs returned to the United States aboard a private jet.

Since then, the matter seemed to have been closed, but when a trial arises between the actors where shady passages of both have been revealed and The testimony of a witness caused that from Australia they have contemplated the possibility that charges could be filed again against Deep’s ex-wife.

Kevin Murphy, who worked for Deep for almost eight years, claimed that Amber Heard forced him to make a false statement to protect her from trying to smuggle in a couple of pets without them conforming to international health protocols.

“Mrs. Heard wanted me to make a false statement that she was not aware that it would be illegal to bring her dogs to Australia.but I had informed him repeatedly by email, phone and in person,” he said.

Once these new statements circulated through social networks and were detected by the Australian authorities, from Oceana they responded that there is the possibility of re-trying the actress for her gall of having lied to justice.

A spokesperson for the Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment confirmed to E! News that are “investigating allegations of perjury by Mrs. Heard during court proceedings for the 2015 illegal importation of (his) two dogs into Australia.”

In this regard, Ben Rottenborn, the actress’s lawyer, immediately disapproved of what he describes as a setback for Australian justice.

“It is truly inconceivable, and we are sure not true, that the Australian Government, or the FBI, would adopt a policy of persecuting and further victimizing a person who has already been declared a victim of domestic violenceI signal.