Johnny Deep and Amber Heard, how much money have they lost after trial? – People – Culture

During the last weeks, the litigation between the ex-partner of actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard It has been one of the most popular topics in the media. On the last day, there was talk of the large sums of money that Depp has stopped receiving after the scandal over Heard’s accusations.

The celebrities came to court after the actor took legal action against his ex-wife for defamation and insult, due to the statements he made Heard about the alleged violence she experienced during her relationship with Depp.

During the trial, the protagonist of ‘Scissorhands Man’ spoke about the contracts he lost due to Heard’s accusations and the economic damages that this has brought him.

In recent days, Depp’s former manager, Jack Whigman, took the stand to give details about how this scandal has affected the actor’s work and economic life.

Before Heard’s statements took hold, the interpreter was one of the most sought after in the world of cinema, coming to charge from 20 to 100 million dollars againstto (between 81 thousand and 408 thousand million pesos).

Whigman revealed that, after Disney was fired, which prevented him from recording the last part of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, the artist would have lost a salary of 22.5 million dollars (about 92 billion pesos).

Additionally, the former manager reported that, before these accusations, the actor earned around 21.5 million dollars. (more than 87 million pesos) for films such as ‘Fantastic Animals: The Grindewald Crimes’ and ‘City of Lies’, produced in 2018.

The losses not only include contracts with film companies, but also with advertising agencies that used his name and image.

In this way, it is calculated that the actor has had damages of approximately 50 million dollars (more than 204 billion pesos).

Despite the heavy losses, Depp publicly stated that he would not work with Disney again even if they offered him 300 million dollars (more than a billion pesos).

