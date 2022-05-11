‘John Wick 4’ Has Found ‘Interesting New Ways’ To Make Keanu Reeves Suffer – CINEMABLEND

Chad Stahelski directs the fourth installment of the notorious killer, who returns to the big screen in 2023.

Keanu Reeves will suffer even more in john wick 4the fourth installment about the famous murderer that hits theaters in 2023. Directed by Chad Stahelski, who has been behind the scenes of the saga since its first chapter John Wick (A Good Day to Kill) and the director has advanced that they have found more ways to make the protagonist have a very bad time.

“We keep finding new and interesting ways to make John Wick suffer”Stahelski has told in THR. “That’s where the action comes from. Figuring out how to make him suffer and then designing it.”

Some of those ideas come from Reeves himself: “I’ve said a couple of things like, ‘Let’s ride horses in the desert. Let’s drive around a bit.’.

The CinemaConheld at the end of April, has been the place where the first material from john wick 4. According to the aforementioned medium, the preview shows the protagonist stating that he is going to “kill them all” and, of course, a few fight sequences. “I want you to find peace, John,” says a mysterious voice. Another notes: “The only path this leads to is death”.

john wick 4 It is set after the events that occurred in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. At the end of this film, the protagonist joins forces with the Fisher King (Laurence Fishburne) to end the high table. So, although the details about the plot of the fourth film are not known, everything indicates that we will see John Wick going after the members of this important organization in the criminal world.

john wick 4 It has in its cast the new signings of Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Clancy Brown, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada and Scott Adkins.

