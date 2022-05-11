Joaquín Reyes is Tom Cruise: “I jerk off and sometimes I even get fire”

After more than 30 years of service as one of the best aviators in the Navy, Pete “Maverick” Mitchel is where he always wanted to be, pushing the limits as a fearless test pilot.

Tom Cruise gets back into the role of the pilot to the sequel to topgun, which arrives in theaters after two years and several delays due to the pandemic. And if Tom Cruise gets into the skin of Maverick, our Joaquín Reyes becomes Tom himself. He is the king of transformations!

The actor does not explain how he is so well physically if he only sleeps four hours a day. Of course, the emotions are on the surface. When he heard the theme that Lady Gaga composed for the soundtrack even she burst into tears.

One of their mottos is that “If you’re not going to put passion into it, don’t do it” and he has taken it so much to the extreme that he has even come to regret some singeing down there. “I jerk off and sometimes I even get fired up,” he jokes.

What Tom Cruise can’t stand is eye contact with people who aren’t his own class. “I have a cousin who I don’t know what he’s like and I’m sorry because I don’t look at him,” acknowledges the Scientologist, who seems to have made a pact with… The devil of Scientology? What a youth it gives off.

But be careful because Scientology has very specific precepts. “We believe in an alien that came to Earth. He is imprisoned on an island with an electromagnetic field. And when you advance in Scientology, they organize a trip to the island so you can see it”, he explains about this peculiar sect.

You can see Joaquín Reyes in the 46th minute:

