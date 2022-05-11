JLo and Ben Affleck one step away from the altar for the second time 18 years later

The second weekend of April took Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s decision to get engaged again by surprise, to “take back” the decision they made 18 years ago when they were also one step away from reaching the altar.

The singer made the commitment to the actor public through a video on On the JLo:

“I am going to share something very special and personal with you that I would normally only do with my close circle. It’s an early Valentine’s Day gift from Ben. Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and when it’s real, it really can last forever. This seriously melted my heart, ”said the also businesswoman.

Jennifer Lopez was already seen at a ceremony with a huge ring with a diamond and a turquoise stone on a silver band, so her representative confirmed the commitment to People magazine.

For Mike Fried, CEO of Diamond Pro, if it were a green diamond, it would leave far behind the value of the first ring that Affleck gave Lopez, valued at approximately 1.2 million dollars; Well, a green diamond the size of the jewel that the interpreter wears would be valued at 5 million dollars, but could be worth more than 10.

“If that really is a green diamond, then I am stunned,” the jeweler told Page Six.

The last engagement ring that JLo received was from former baseball player Alex Rodríguez, who acquired a 16-carat jewel, valued at 1.8 million dollars.

Ben Affleck had a relationship with Jennifer between 2002 and 2004, when they announced the cancellation of their wedding plans and the end of their relationship. However, the actor has acknowledged that he feels lucky because of the different second chances he has had in different areas of his life.

“I have had second chances in my career. I have had second chances as a human being. Life is hard, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those mistakes,” he told the Wall Street Journal.