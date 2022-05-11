Jennifer Lopez: the details of the impressive mansion she visited with Ben Affleck in Los Angeles | Benifer | celebrity | United States | nnda | nnni | SHOWS

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck they are happy with the way things are going in their relationship, especially after getting engaged for the second time. Thus, they are focused on acquiring a large mansion to enjoy together, counting the five children they have had with their previous partners. Here is what is known about his most recent visit, on May 7, to an impressive property in an exclusive area of ​​Los Angeles, United States, which is valued at $68 million dollars.

A few weeks ago JLo She was in charge of announcing the proposal that took place while she was taking a bubble bath and wearing a green diamond engagement ring. From there she talked about signing a premarital contract and even a sexual clause.

The search for the home of ‘Bennifer’

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck are putting all their efforts to find your dream home in exclusive areas of Los Angeles such as Bel Air, Beverly Hills, Holmby Hills and Brentwood. Even during the weekend of Mother’s Day in the United States, the couple was with Linda Lopez, sister of the singer, visiting a house in Bel Air that is valued at $ 68 million dollars.

As reported Daily Mail, the property has a total of 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms. In addition, it has a very modern structure. The paparazzi reported that they were in the place for an hour together with a real estate consultant.

The previous mansions they visited

In late March, it was rumored that the couple had put a $50 million deposit on another mansion in the same area of ​​Bel Air with 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms; However, the news was denied when they saw that both continued to visit other properties.

They have also visited a house in Beverly Hills asking for $32.75 million and another in Holmby Hills that is bigger than the White House and costs $160 million.

Such is his urgency to find housing before marriage that even ‘Bennifer’ did not attend the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum in New York and they were seen supervising the renovation of a mansion in Bel Air where he was caught carrying paint cans and construction material, as reported Daily Mail .

Bennifer’s Story 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they started seeing each other again in 2021, after the author of hits like “Jenny from the Block” ended her engagement to former Yankees star Alex Rodríguez and that the actor and producer ended his relationship with the Spanish actress Ana de Armas.

The couple, dubbed “Bennifer 2021″, has been seen ever since on red carpets and public walks around the world, alone or accompanied by their respective children: Jennifer Lopez had two with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony; and Ben Affleck three with his ex-partner, actress Jennifer Garner.

JLo, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, started dating in mid-2002 and got engaged later that year, but they postponed the wedding and finally called it off in 2004although they have ensured that their friendship was maintained over the years before they gave each other a second chance.

How was the proposal of JLo’s hand

own Jennifer Lopez She was in charge of revealing the hidden details of her magical night and how 20 years later, the person she loves the most surprised her with a green diamond, her lucky color: “Have you ever imagined that your greatest dream could come true?”

“Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed to me (…) It took me completely by surprise, so I stared at him. her eyes, laughing and crying at the same time, doing her best to understand the fact that 20 years later, everything would happen again. I was literally speechless. So he asked me… ‘Does that mean yes?’”JLo wrote in a letter to her fans posted on her official website.