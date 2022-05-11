Jennifer Lopez published video of 20 years ago with Ben Affleck

Bennifer was presented during a basketball game as “the hottest couple in Hollywood” and took the opportunity to send a greeting for Mother’s Day.

Bennifer as the couple made up of Ben Affleck and Jennifer López is known continues to generate more followers among their followers who are aware of everything that happens in their relationship.

Recently the famous singer posted an old video on her Instagram with the love of her life. The images from about 20 years ago show a very young JLo looking happy during a basketball game in the United States.

The diva from the Bronx took advantage of the fact that Mother’s Day was celebrated last weekend in the country of North America, so she rescued this old clip in which, together with her lover, they congratulated their mothers.

Jennifer and Ben got engaged for the second time. Illustrative and non-commercial image/jenniferlopez.com/

Affleck appears very relaxed chewing gum while they were introduced by the narrator in the stadium as “the hottest couple in Hollywood”.

With nostalgia, JLo remembered these images from 20 years ago with the love of her life. Illustrative and non-commercial images. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdTe3FDpVkO/

The video already has almost two million hearts, thousands of comments and even Kim Kardashian and other celebrities reacted with emotion.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommies!” JLo wrote next to the video, but what really caused such an effect was the video itself.

“So cute,” commented the oldest of the Kardashian. “Still the sexiest couple in Hollywood”, Ahhh they are both so cute, this video is just everything”, “The sexiest couple in Hollywood”, “Bennifer forever!”, are some of the comments of their followers.

