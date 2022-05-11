Jennifer Lopez goes brown and inspires us with her mushroom brown, she doesn’t miss one

Jennifer Lopez he is a bit like a magician: every week he pulls some new spell out of his hat, leaving us breathless with his always impeccably successful changes of look. Last to mention: a new hair color, that is to say a delicate, soft and très chic mushroom brown. A colder, deep dark brown shade compared to the warm caramel blonde that JLo has accustomed us to in recent years. Let’s find out more of this nuance destined to set the trend.

Color mushroom brown of JLo under the magnifying glass

Jennifer Lopez’s Monday started with one seated by hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons. He deserves credit for making the perfect transition from caramel blonde to mushroom brown. Distinctive signs of the colorway sported via Instagram by JLo: the mélange of ash reflections and strictly cold undertones. For Ben Affleck’s girlfriend, Fitzsimons wanted to keep a few blonde locks, creating a delicate degradé effect that leaves the vanilla blonde lengths in a perfect blend. What matters is to take care of the beauty routine at home as much as possible, using anti-yellow wave shampoo and conditioner avoid the appearance of unwanted warm reflections that would spoil the cool effect of this color. Which, by the way, has also conquered the trend-setter Hailey Bieber, the it girl Lily Collins and the showgirl Giorgia Palmas.

