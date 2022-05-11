Jennifer Lopez and her children, Emme and Max, enjoyed an outing to Nobu restaurant in Malibu: photos | Famous
Jennifer Lopez’s children, Max and Emme, the fruit of her 10-year marriage to Marc Anthony, are in their teens. At 14 years old, they are looking for their identity and independence away from the pampering of her mother, as revealed by the singer in February 2022.
“They’re not your babies anymore and they want their own identities and they want to separate from you a little bit. You still want to keep hugging and kissing them and they’re like, ‘Mom, stop!’
However, that does not mean that they are totally oblivious to the life of Jennifer Lopez, since they constantly share beautiful moments with their mother and even with their new partner, Ben Affleck.
Among the most recent moments, mother and children, leave together on May 8, 2022, the Sunday on which Mother’s Day was celebrated in the US.
Jennifer Lopez and her children, Emme and Max, at Nobu
Last Sunday, the singer and actress spent a day surrounded by her family at the exclusive Nobu restaurant, part of the franchise created by Chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa.
Jennifer arrived at the Malibu headquarters of this Japanese restaurant in a white Bentley, which matched her outfit of the same color of flared pants and shirt.
In addition, she added to her look a Crocodile Himalayan Birkin bag, which, at its launch, was considered one of the most expensive of the French fashion house Hermès, valued at 432 thousand dollars.
The protagonist of ‘Marry Me’ was accompanied by her 14-year-old twins. Max kept away from the paparazzi with his AirPods and his cell phone, while Emme, distinguished by her relaxed and casual style, opted for brown corduroy pants and a vest that she combined with Oxford shoes.
The singer also shared this outing with her younger sister Linda Lopez, who drove the Bentley and took the whole family to Nobu.
His niece Lucie, daughter of Lynda, also accompanied them. The teenager, despite being taller than J. Lo’s twins, is smaller than them. While Emme and Max were born on February 22, 2008, Lucie came into this world six months later, on August 28 of the same year.
Jennifer Lopez and her sister were received by Nobu’s host with pink flowers, a nice detail for Mother’s Day.
The singer did not share photos on her Instagram of this outing with her children, but she did send a special congratulations to all the mothers together with Ben Affleck.
Jennifer shared a video from the past, dating from the first time she had a relationship with the actor, where they both wish a Happy Mother’s Day during a basketball game.