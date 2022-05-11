Jennifer Garner looks stunning when out for a walk with her son wearing a casual outfit

Jennifer Garner surprised viewers with her elegant appearance when she left her son Samuel at school on Tuesday.

the star of Yes Day was seen holding hands with her youngest son as the two walked to his school in Brentwood.

Related news

The actor was also seen 13 Going On 30 carrying Samuel’s olive green and brown messenger bag while holding his lunch box.

Jennifer She donned a black and white striped turtleneck top under a black zip-up sweater jacket.

The Alias ​​former student donned distressed skinny jeans that were cut off at the ankles and sported white sneakers.

The gorgeous movie star wore her long locks in loose waves around her shoulders.

However, he did shield his eyes from the sun with a pair of large brown and gold sunglasses.

On the other hand, Samuel He had a gray hoodie over a gray t-shirt along with camo sweatpants that had rainbow stripes down the sides.

He wore black and white striped socks with black sneakers and covered his face with a black mask.

Samuel’s dark blonde hair was pinned to the side with colorful barrettes and sported several fishtail braids at the back.

the star of Adam Project share to Samuelas well as their daughters violet16, and seraphine13, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck49.