Jennifer Aniston, Charlie Puth & More Attend Adam Sandler’s Daughter’s Bat Mitzvah

Mazel Tov!

Adam Sandler’s 13-year-old daughter Sunny celebrated becoming a bat mitzvah with a star-studded party attended by Jennifer Aniston, Charlie Puth and more.

Guests at the candy-themed soiree held at the Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles also included Halsey and Taylor Lautner.

Jennifer Aniston showed up to support her friend’s daughter.

thevictorboyce/Instagram

Taylor Lautner looked stylish at the party.

thevictorboyce/Instagram

Charlie Puth gave a special performance.

thevictorboyce/Instagram

TikTok user Lilah Newkirk posted a video set to the tune of Kid Cudi’s “Day ‘N’ Night” that included photos of all the celebrity attendees posing with a stuffed candy.

“Pose with Smarties: celeb edition,” Newkirk captioned the video, which featured Aniston, 53, Puth, 30, Halsey, 27, and Lautner, 30.

Sandler and his wife, Jackie, share two daughters, Sunny and Sadie. Getty Images

Also seen in the video were Sandler, 55, himself, TikTok star Josh Richards and the parents of the late Disney Channel actor Cameron Boyce, Victor and Libby Boyce.

The Boyces posed for a selfie with Cameron’s “Jessie” co-stars Peyton List and Karan Brar, as well as actors Spencer List and Sophie Reynolds. Victor captioned the photo on Instagram: “Good times! Sunny Sandler’s Bat Mitzvah.”

TikTok’s Josh Richards was among the stars in attendance. thevictorboyce/Instagram

For the big event, Sandler swapped his usual casual attire for a suit and tie and also sported a beard. Meanwhile, her “Murder Mystery” co-star Aniston looked dapper in a fitted black dress, while “Twilight” star Lautner ditched the formalities and wore a sports jacket over a T-shirt.

Puth, wearing a patterned collared shirt, jumped onstage to perform to the crowd. Halsey, who had curly blonde locks, also took the microphone to sing.

Halsey sang a few songs for the partygoers. Instagram

The room was filled with colorful decorations to match the sugary theme, including a large balloon and beautiful flower arrangements on each table.

Sandler and his wife, Jackie Sandler, share Sunny and their 16-year-old daughter Sadie.

