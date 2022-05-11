Jeanne Damas’ work table and other offices and desks that will inspire you

The office of Maxima of the Netherlands or that of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, Kate Middleton’s work desk, the place where some of the most creative women give free rein to their imagination… In your mind you keep dozens of images that you would like to replicate in your work area. If you still haven’t found the perfect space and you need a little extra inspiration, here it is.

Jeanne Damas’ work table

A carpet animal printa vintage lamp on a classic table, a white sideboard with extra storage space and, our favorite detail, a mood board XL. It might seem that these furniture and decoration accessories do not fit, but just look at the photograph that Jeanne Ladies He has shared his work area to make you fall in love with the combination.

The workspaces that inspire Pernille Teisbaek

In search of inspiration without being clear yet what is the decorative style that you want to apply in your office? The Danish influencer Pernille Teisbaek He has made it very easy for us by sharing 10 very different workspaces: minimalist and ornate, classic or relaxed, with natural or artificial light… In this wide selection you will surely find ideas and details to copy.

Reese witherspoon

The actress Reese Witherspoon She doesn’t have an office or work space as such (or at least we haven’t seen it on her Instagram account) but we have seen her use the dining table to paint, one of her hobbies, or use her computer. Despite this, I know he has managed to inspire us. We like the wallpaper detail for the wall that is behind you while you work (avoid distractions). In addition, furniture in natural wood color with rustic airs They are one of the keys if you are looking for a warm and timeless space.

Gwyneth Paltrow

If you are one of those who loves to work on the couch like Gwyneth Paltrow, this room with shelves on all the walls and a white armchair seems to us to be one of the most appealing. Don’t forget to place a footrest like the actress’s and get a computer stand (like the one we saw Kate Middleton use) so you don’t always have it on your lap. And if we call it spa office?

Sylvie in Emily in Paris

Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, in Emily in Paris.Netflix

Another work table that you can take inspiration from is the Sylvie (played by Philippine Leroy Beaulieu), in Emily in Paris. You may feel identified by the number of objects on the desk, but in his case the order and harmony it is such that it is highly aesthetic and appealing to work on it. We like the detail shelf under the window to place extra decorative and personal elements.

