Jane Foster and Thor are ready for action in a new image from Thor: Love and Thunder

With the arrival of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to theaters, fans are already looking forward to the next premiere of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That title in question will be Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth solo film of the powerful Avenger, but he will not be alone in his new adventure.

The new installment of the God of thunder will once again have Chris Hemsworth as Thor, who will pick up the character’s story after his last appearance in Avengers: Endgame. In love and thunder, the hero must find a new purpose to reconnect with his motivations to be a hero, as a new threat arises that puts the rest of the deities at risk. This threat translates into Gorr, the Butcher of Gods (Christian bale), whose goal is to eliminate all the gods in the universe. Thor, with the help of Korg, Valkyrie and Jane Fosterturned into Mighty Thor, will have to face this fearsome villain.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the hero’s fourth solo film

Weeks ago, fans were able to enjoy the first look at the film directed by Taika Waititi, which shows the emotional journey of the hero in his search for a new meaning in his life. They were also able to see for the first time Natalie Portman turned into the female version of Thor, called mighty thor.

Now Empire magazine released a new image of the hero duo. The photo in question shows Jane Foster Y Thor ready for action in their respective hero outfits. Jane’s costume is very similar to Thor’s costume in his early MCU appearances. Also, she can be seen wearing the mjolnir.

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth Try on Marvel Superhero Suit

At the moment it is not clear how Thor: Love and Thunder will reintroduce the return of Jane Foster. His last appearance was in 2013 in Thor: The Dark World, while in 2019 she had a brief cameo in Avengers: Endgame. Now in the new installment, Jane Foster will not only be back but will assume a new identity as the hero of the MCU.

Related news

According to Waititi, the reappearance of Jane Foster It won’t be easy for Thor. Especially when he discovers that his ex-love has become a new hero. Recently, a piece of merchandising for the film revealed that part of the plot will be based on the comic by mighty thor. In this story Jane is battling cancer, something that will also be reflected on the screen.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on July 8.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!