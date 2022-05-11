Jane Foster and Thor are ready for action in a new image from Thor: Love and Thunder

With the arrival of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to theaters, fans are already looking forward to the next premiere of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That title in question will be Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth solo film of the powerful Avenger, but he will not be alone in his new adventure.

The new installment of the God of thunder will once again have Chris Hemsworth as Thor, who will pick up the character’s story after his last appearance in Avengers: Endgame. In love and thunder, the hero must find a new purpose to reconnect with his motivations to be a hero, as a new threat arises that puts the rest of the deities at risk. This threat translates into Gorr, the Butcher of Gods (Christian bale), whose goal is to eliminate all the gods in the universe. Thor, with the help of Korg, Valkyrie and Jane Fosterturned into Mighty Thor, will have to face this fearsome villain.

