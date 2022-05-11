Jair Bolsonaro crossed Leonardo DiCaprio for his post on the elections in Brazil: “Our people will decide”

A tweet about the environment sparked a discussion this weekend between Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and actor Leonardo DiCaprio.. “Brazil is home to the Amazon and other critical ecosystems for climate change,” the Hollywood star posted on Twitter last Thursday. “What happens there matters to all of us and youth voting is key to driving change for a healthy planet,” he added.

Thus DiCaprioa defender of the planet, encouraged the country’s youth to vote in this year’s elections. Covering much of northwestern Brazil and extending into Colombia, Peru, and other South American countries, the Amazon Rainforest is the world’s largest rainforest and is home to rich biodiversity.

Jair Bolsonaro, who cut environmental protections, responded with sarcasm. “Thank you for your support Leo! It is really important that all Brazilians vote in the next elections”, Tweeted the far-right leader who took office in 2019. Along the same lines, he added: “Our people will decide if you want to maintain our sovereignty over the Amazon or be ruled by thieves who serve foreign interests.” In addition, in another additional tweet he added that the photo shared by the actor corresponded to a fire that occurred in 2003.

DiCaprio defends that the Amazon forest should have greater protection. In 2019, it donated US$5 million to strengthen conservation programs. Bolsonaro has been criticized for the environmental policies of his government and was accused of allowing deforestation to accelerate in the region. Conservationists blame the president and his government for turning a blind eye to farmers and loggers who clear land in the Amazon.

During his tenure, the Brazilian president weakened environmental protections for the region arguing that the government should exploit the area to reduce poverty. According to government satellite data, the number of trees felled in the Brazilian Amazon in January this year far exceeded deforestation the same month last year.

the destroyed area it was five times larger than in 2021, the highest January total since records began in 2015. Brazil’s vast rainforest absorbs huge amounts of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere, acting as what’s known as a carbon sink. But the more trees they cut down, the less emissions the forest can absorb.

It is not the first time that the two have faced each other over the issue. In 2019, Bolsonaro accused DiCaprio of “giving money to burn down the Amazon.” He showed no evidence that this was true, but he has a history of accusing NGOs critical of his policies of starting fires that devastated the rainforest in 2019.

Last year, DiCaprio joined dozens of celebrities in urging US President Joe Biden not to sign any environmental agreement with Brazil amid increasing deforestation in the Amazon.