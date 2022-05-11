Jaguares de Chiapas launches a commemorative shirt and the fans explode

After the illusion of a possible return to Mexican soccer began, the Chiapas Jaguars They left the mystery and revealed the truth about the message they shared on their social networks with the date of May 10, 2022.

The Chiapas team has revealed the launch of a commemorative shirt for the 20th anniversary of the foundation of the institution, amid rumors about the return of the franchise to the MX League.

Also read: America: Miguel Layún asks not to underestimate Puebla before the first leg

“Our imprint will never be erased from your heart. 20 years after our appearance, this passion has not been extinguished. It continues to be part of our history with the Jaguares de Chiapas jersey, commemorating the XX Anniversary. On sale soon… #SiempreSeréJaguar”, they wrote with the image of the jersey design.

Our imprint will never be erased from your heart. Twenty years after our appearance, this passion is not extinguished. Continue to be part of our history with the Jaguares de Chiapas jersey, commemorating the XX Anniversary. For sale soon…#AlwaysBeJaguar pic.twitter.com/p7Wh5njZYH – Chiapas Jaguars (@Chiapas_FC)

May 11, 2022





After leaving the mystery in the past, the reactions and comments of Internet users were immediate, referring to the design of the special uniform and others showing their disappointment at the failed feint of the return of soccer to Chiapas.

Also read: Liga MX: FC Juárez has already contacted Juan Carlos Osorio

So there is no return of jaguars to first — Tony Montana (@gtz479)

May 11, 2022



I thought you were going to return to the first division. — LION ESQUIRE (@soyesquire)

May 11, 2022



I thought that today I revived my powerful Jaguars from Chiapas — Alex (@Alex54320352)

May 11, 2022



Chtm click jugauares ��

They’re never coming back it’s over — Gael✨���� (@vgael4611)

May 11, 2022



