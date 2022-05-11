Jaguares de Chiapas launches a commemorative shirt and the fans explode

After the illusion of a possible return to Mexican soccer began, the Chiapas Jaguars They left the mystery and revealed the truth about the message they shared on their social networks with the date of May 10, 2022.

The Chiapas team has revealed the launch of a commemorative shirt for the 20th anniversary of the foundation of the institution, amid rumors about the return of the franchise to the MX League.

Also read: America: Miguel Layún asks not to underestimate Puebla before the first leg

“Our imprint will never be erased from your heart. 20 years after our appearance, this passion has not been extinguished. It continues to be part of our history with the Jaguares de Chiapas jersey, commemorating the XX Anniversary. On sale soon… #SiempreSeréJaguar”, they wrote with the image of the jersey design.



After leaving the mystery in the past, the reactions and comments of Internet users were immediate, referring to the design of the special uniform and others showing their disappointment at the failed feint of the return of soccer to Chiapas.

Also read: Liga MX: FC Juárez has already contacted Juan Carlos Osorio









Follow us on

I have a degree in Communication Sciences from the Autonomous University of the West, in the media I have experience in radio in sports programs. I am currently an editor for Soy Futbol and the show Fotbolero Focus. Am

see more

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker