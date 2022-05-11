It was not necessary! Jair Bolsonaro attacked Leonardo DiCaprio for his environmental comments

UNITED STATES-. Leonardo Dicaprio made use of his freedom of expression and left an important message on Twitter. The star called the youth of Brazil to vote in the country’s upcoming elections, as the Amazon rainforest has suffered constantly since the president, Jair Bolsonaro, took office. This did not please the governor, who responded to the actor days later.

As reported CNNon Tuesday, May 3, while speaking with supporters of his party in front of the official presidential residence of Brazilthe Alvorada Palace, Bolsonaro answered to DiCaprio. “Now, DiCaprio must know that it was the president of the World Trade Organization himself who said that without Brazilian agribusiness, the world would be hungry,” the president began.

“So DiCaprio better keep his mouth shut instead of talking nonsense,” he added. Bolsonaro, who was harshly criticized on social media. Brazilians called him out not only for his lack of concern for the environment, but also for spending his time answering DiCaprio to make a show instead of taking over his duties as president of the country.

Leonardo DiCaprio called for action by young people

end of april DiCaprio shared a series of tweets in which he encouraged young Brazilians to register to vote in the upcoming elections this year, which will take place in October. “Brazil is home to the Amazon and other critical ecosystems for climate change. What happens there matters to all of us, and the youth vote is key to driving change for a healthy planet,” she wrote.

Bolsonaro then quoted the message of DiCaprio and wrote: “Thank you for your support, Leo! It is very important that all Brazilians vote in the next elections. Our people will decide if they want to maintain our sovereignty over the Amazon or be ruled by thieves who serve foreign special interests.” “Great job on The Revenant,” the president added.