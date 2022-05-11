It lasts two hours and earned him an Oscar nomination: the Denzel Washington movie that sweeps Netflix

Netflix has a habit of constantly renewing its content and offers all kinds of options and for all tastes. But, if there is something that characterizes the platform, it is the ability to return trends to old movies or series that, even though some time has passed since their original release date, when they reach streaming they become a great success. The latter is the case of a 2017 film starring Denzel Washingtonwhich sweeps these days.

the protagonist of Man on Fire He has accustomed the public to see him in large and successful productions. He was even present at the last installment of the Oscarswhere he was nominated for best actor for his character as Lord Macbeth in the film The tragedy of Macbeth, based on the famous play by William Shakespeare. In addition, she starred in one of the most remembered moments of the night when she exchanged a series of words with Will Smith, after he hit host Criss Rock during the ceremony.

Denzel Washington is one of the most recognized actors in Hollywood. He was nominated during the last Oscars for his work in the movie MacBeth. AFP PHOTO-Mike NELSON

However, in addition to MacBeth there is another movie that earned him recognition and applause and today it is all the rage on Netflix. Is about Roman J. Israel, Esq, of 2017. Lasting two hours, in recent days it has become one of the most chosen contents by Netflix subscribers and its description ignites curiosity and the desire to give it play: “A great mind and a small office were all he needed to fight corruption. Until now”.

the 2017 movie is added to the list of contents based on real events. It tells the story of Roman J. Israel, Esq., an idealistic and driven defense attorney whose life is turned upside down when his mentor, a renowned man in the civil rights world, dies.

From this he begins to work with an ambitious lawyer and strikes up a friendship with a woman who fights for equal rights. But, A turbulent chain of events begins to challenge the ideals that defined Roman’s entire career..

The film has the directed by Dan Gilroy and stars Denzel Washingtonbut is also joined by an acclaimed cast led by Colin Farrell, Carmen Ejogo, Shelley Hennig, Tony Plana, Nazneen Contractor, Amanda Warren, Andrew Tinpo Lee, Cynthia Dallas, Niles Fitch, Dominic Pace, Pablo Ramos and Ludwig Manukian.

The performance of Washington as Roman J. Israel, Esq. was praised by critics. The actor received Oscar, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for his work on the film.

Denzel Washington as Roman J. Israel, Esq. (Photo: Video Capture)

Although the proposal has been around for a few years, when the public searches for what to watch among the extensive list of content offered by Netflixchoose to give a chance to Roman J. Israel, Esq.., which promises to entertain for two hours and leave much to think and reflect.