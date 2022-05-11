It lasts 1 hour and a half, stars Sylvester Stallone and sweeps Netflix: “The Executor”, the trending movie

In recent months, Netflix He stood out for launching different productions that quickly swept through and became a resounding success. In that sense, the platform of streaming It is also characterized by giving life to old creations, adding them to its catalog. Such is the case of The executorthe new movie that is all the rage in Argentina.

It tells the story of a young Washington police officer and an experienced killer from New Orleans who come together to track down whoever killed their colleagues. In addition, it is acclaimed by the cast that leaves the fans in awe. Among the protagonists are Sylvester Stallone, Sung Kang, Sarah Shahi.

It lasts two hours and breaks it on Netflix: Denzel Washington’s film that reflects on ideals Roman J. Israel, Esq., a film that premiered in theaters in 2017, landed on Netflix and captured the attention of thousands of viewers. What the film that earned Denzel Washington an Oscar nomination is about.

The truth is that the film was released in 2012 and since then, it has not gone unnoticed when the different streaming platforms launch it again. It is a film adaptation of the comic written by Matz and with the drawing Colin Wilson. The film that presented Netflix is directed by the director Walter Hill and is starring an actor with experience in thousands of battles. Nothing more and nothing less than Sylvester Stallone.

The renowned and experienced actor is also the protagonist of important cinematographic productions in productions such as The Tomb (in which Arnold Schwarzenegger also participates) and other filming projects.

It lasts 2 and a half hours and is a diamond in the rough: the Taiwanese movie that sweeps Netflix Netflix added a new movie to its platform that is breaking it and became a diamond in the rough. The Scorching Sun is Taiwanese and premiered in 2019, but this drama is currently all the rage.

The executor, the new movie that sweeps Netflix presents an engaging story from minute one of the images and is engaging for platform users. It focuses on the particular alliance formed by a hitman (Stallone) and a policeman (Sung Kang), when their two partners are killed by a common enemy.

Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo in the series Game of Thrones) will replicate Stallone and Kang, as the play’s villain. Also, the cast is made up of Sarah Shahi, Christian Slater, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jon Seda, and Holt McCallany.