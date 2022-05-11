Is Johnny Depp having an affair with his lawyer?

Fans and supporters of the defamation trial of Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard, different video cuts have been published in recent weeks, where the actor is seen with one of his lawyers Camille Vásquez, in the court of Fairfax, Virginia.

Camille, a young lawyer, is the one who sits on Depp’s left side, and has been seen frequently being quite polite, interacting with her.

The actor and his lawyer seem quite comfortable with each other, to the point that they seem to be constantly touching each other in a somewhat intimate way, according to the videos.

But, are they really dating? According to the TMZ portal, an expert in entertainment news, this is nothing more than a fiction invented by Internet users on social networks.

“Sources connected to Camille Vasquez, one of the many attorneys Johnny hired to represent him in his trial against Amber Heard, told TMZ … there is speculation that something is going on between her and Johnny Depp…but it’s just fanfiction of social media.

The portal assures that he spoke with a source close to the lawyer, who assured that they are not dating, and that the young woman is happily in love with a Briton who is dedicated to the real estate business, with whom she has been dating for some time.

“As for all the smiles and giggles that some have noted between Johnny and Camille, we’re told she finds him amusing…and couldn’t help but laugh at some of his antics and/or sense of humor,” TMZ told TMZ. .

They also expressed that Camille doesn’t think Johnny treats her any differently than the other attorneys, and they are all trying to stay strong as this trial winds down.

The trial between the actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard was suspended from this Monday, May 9, until Monday, May 16, due to a commitment that Judge Penney S. Azcarate had already scheduled.

Once restarted, Amber Heard will return to the dock to finish her testimony, and then be cross-examined by attorneys for Johnny Depp.