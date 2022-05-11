intimate ceremony but crazy bachelorette party

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married by surprise in Las Vegas but they don’t intend to give up the actual wedding. The ceremony, however, could be very different than expected.

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker they became husband and wife a few days ago: after a romantic wedding proposal in Montecito and countless couples’ red carpets, the two pronounced the fateful “surprise” yes. Shortly after the Grammy Awards ceremony they went to one of the traditional Las Vegas chapels, promising eternal love in front of an Elvis impersonator as an officiant (complete with matching leather nails). Now, however, the time has come for them to organize the real wedding: here’s what to expect from the most awaited ceremony of the year.

Kourtney Kardashian wants a wedding with a few guests

Although they have already become husband and wife with the “impromptu” wedding in Las Vegas, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have no intention of giving up the wedding ceremony in style. After all, who expected something different from a Kardashian, who has always been used to living her daily life in a spectacular way in the spotlight? The thing that few imagine is that the “second nuptials” will not be theatrical and with hundreds of guests but, on the contrary, they will be intimate and restricted, so that the spouses can surround themselves only with really loved ones.

How will the real wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker be

Kourtney Kardashian gave an interview to People magazine and returned to talk about marriage to Travis Barker after the surprise yes in Las Vegas. Kim’s sister explained that she does not want excessive nuptials, she prefers an intimate ceremony and a simple, small party with her family and closest friends. Sure, she won’t miss the whole Kardashian-Jenner “gang”, but it’s clear that the reception could be very different from what she had imagined. The detail you don’t want to give up? The bachelorette party with the sisters, on the occasion of which she wants to give herself to the crazy celebrations.