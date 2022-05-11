Inside Cristiano Ronaldo’s £ 43 million luxury homes, from the Cheshire Palace to Lisbon apartments

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is not short of choice when it comes to where to kick his feet off-season.

The Portuguese national team captain reportedly owns eight properties in four different countries.

It all started from his Madeira apartment where he grew up and learned to love football.

The Portuguese player has had a career playing for teams such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and the Red Devils.

There have been reports that the soccer star is planning his retirement, but he has dismissed reports that he was nearing the end of his international career.

It has been estimated that Ronaldo’s entire real estate empire is worth a whopping 43 million pounds, according to The Mirror.

He currently lives in England with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and their children Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, 11, Alana Martina dos Santos Aveiro, 3, Eva Maria Dos Santos, 4, and Mateo Ronaldo, 4.

Cheshire Palace



(Image: Unknown Internet)



Ronaldo and his family currently live in a palatial mansion in Cheshire as they continue to adjust to life in England.

The house was formally owned by Old Trafford hero Andy Cole, with Ronaldo choosing to move in after leaving his previous mansion in the area after just a fortnight.

The reason he left his £ 6 million home was because of the sheep in the local noise.

A source told The Sun: “Although the property is beautiful and is surrounded by rolling fields and woods, it was also close to the sheep which are very noisy in the early morning.

“It had a public footpath across the land and the road in front gave a view inside its gates.

“Ronaldo is a true professional who focuses a lot on rest and recovery after matches, so it was decided it was better if he and his family moved.”

Marbella runs home



(Image: INTERENET PHOTO / sun.co.uk)



Next up is Ronaldo’s holiday home, which cost him £ 1.2m.

It was a pleasure for him after winning Serie A during his first season with Juventus.

Located on the Costa del Sol, the vacation rental features a home cinema, infinity pool and is within walking distance of a home owned by UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Villa Turin





The next property in Ronaldo’s empire is located in Turin, Spain.

It’s unknown how much he paid for the complex, but it does offer hillside views and a state-of-the-art gym.

He bought it right after joining Juventus in 2018 and it’s by far his most secret place.

It has a private road leading to it and once again has a swimming pool and large garage to store its supercar collection.

Madrid at home



(Image: SOLARPIX.COM)



This is down the road from his former teammate Gareth Bale and costs a whopping £ 4.8 million.

This was Ronaldo’s main base of operations during his nine years at Real Madrid.

However, it was reported that the footballer put the property up for sale in 2019.

It is unclear whether the sports star sold the house.

Apartments in Lisbon



(Image: Golders Property / Vanguard)



Ronaldo has not one, but two apartments in Lisbon, with the first returning £ 6.5 million to him on Avenida de Liberdade.

This is one of the first large properties he bought in the area after moving to Europe.

At 3,100 square feet, it’s actually one of its smaller houses, even with a gym and swimming pool.

There have also been reports of him owning an apartment in the Rua Castilho area of ​​Lisbon, but his is not confirmed.

Madeira palace

Another home in Ronaldo’s enviable collection, his Madeira home is arguably one of his most impressive.

It is actually the home of her mother, Dolores, 66, and her brother Hugo.

He purchased a mansion on the current site in 2015 for an undisclosed sum of money.

He proceeded to demolish the old property and contract out the new one for a random £ 7 million.

It is a seven-story condominium with two Olympic-sized pools and a third rooftop pool.

Of course, it also boasts a football pitch and underground parking for five cars.

land of Cascais

This was rumored to be Ronaldo’s planned retirement project, but the star has since distanced himself from claims he will leave the field after 2022.

For the sum of 7 million pounds, the footballer bought a huge plot of land in the Quinta da Marinha region of Cascais.

As reported by Correio da Manha, Ronaldo sees the land as an investment with the aim of completing a building in the area in four years.