“I’m going to be in a lot of trouble”: Kris Jenner swore to keep Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding secret

UNITED STATES-. Although kourtney kardashian Y Travis Barker they got married last month Las Vegas, the couple still plans to have a conventional wedding. One of the people who knows the most about the future union between her daughter and the Blink-182 drummer is Chris JennerHowever, while fans are dying to get their hands on any information, the matriarch refuses to speak.

In the recent celebration of the launch of its new aroma calmwhich can be found in all supermarkets Walmart from the United States, Jenner spoke out about his daughter and Barker’s marriage, saying, “I’m sworn to secrecy.” “If I say one thing about a wedding, I’m going to be in a lot of trouble!” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star added.

As much as he is dying to shout everything he knows from the rooftops, Jenner respect the wishes of kourtney kardashian to keep any details related to the wedding secret. “I’m going to sit in the back. And not say a word because I don’t want to get in trouble,” said the matriarch. Barker knelt before his great love in October 2021 on the beach of Montecito, Calif..

Kris Jenner revealed details of the second season of The Kardashians

While waiting for Kardashian and Barker’s wedding, fans can watch their romance on the new reality show from Hulu, the kardashians. During the Interview, Jenner confirmed that the filming of the second season is already underway. “When you see everyone going through what they’re going through and evolving, and coming out the other side… the show can be a lot of different things to a lot of different people,” the businesswoman said.

“I hope it’s inspiring, and they’re getting to a place where you can see a family that loves each other very much,” he added. Jenner about reality. As for her new fragrance, the matriarch is also very proud. “I got really excited because I knew we could control what went into the product, the recipe and the formula, and the way it worked, as well as the way it smelled,” the businesswoman said.