“I will not do anything violent or sexual”

Since she was a mother Eva Mendes has paralyzed her career as an actresswithout participating in any film since her role as Cat in lost-river, directed by her husband, fellow actor Ryan Gosling. We could then think that any actor or actress, after such a long period of inactivity (Eight years) I would accept any first option interesting at the cinematographic level, but the reality is that Mendes has added new filters to their future career prospects. The actress of Cuban parents and raised in Miami, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his break in the world of acting and a return to Hollywood that will depend strictly on the type of roles that are proposed to him.

“I have such a short list of what I will do with my children. I mean, if it was a fun project… but now I will not do violence, I do not want to do anything related to sexuality, the list is short”Mendes pointed out to the media. Still, the actress loves acting and she had no problem telling Entertainment Tonight in 2020 that she was willing to shoot. Hitch 2, the romantic comedy that starred alongside Will Smith. A utopian project due to the appearance of the global pandemic but above all, due to everything that happened as a result of the actor’s aggression at the 2022 Oscar Awards.

Despite the fact that Vin Diesel hinted at a possible return of Evan Mendes’ character for the final stretch of Fast&Furiouspreviously described a major change in her since facing motherhood: “I felt a lack of ambition. I feel more ambitious at home right now than I do in the workplace.” Mendes added to that relationship with her children by explaining that she doesn’t let them see her pay attention to how she dresses. “I’m just a mom and I’m more than happy to be just a mom” He ended up justifying himself.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, she didn’t want to miss the opportunity to recall that since becoming a mother she has limited her choice of roles, because there are many topics she doesn’t want to get involved in, a decision that limits her options, arguing that she should “set an example” your daughters now. While Mendes has decided to continue down that path, his partner Ryan Gosling will premiere this year the unseen agent from Netflix and the adaptation of Barbiein which will play the Mattel Ken dollunder the direction of Greta Gerwig.