“I never wanted to marry Will Smith, they forced me”: Jada Pinkett

MEXICO CITY (appro).-“I never wanted to marry Will Smith, they forced me,” confessed Jada Pinkett Smith, in a statement revived by social networks after the scandal involving her husband at the Oscars ceremony, on 27 November. Last March.

At that ceremony, Will slapped comedian Chris Rock for making fun of Jada and is now barred from attending an Academy event for 10 years, despite winning best actor for The Williams Way.

In 2018, during the family program Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith confessed that she never wanted to marry Will: “They forced me and it was horrible,” she said in front of her husband, at a round table, where they sat down to talk about the family. Smith.

