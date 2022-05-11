“I never wanted to marry Will Smith, they forced me”: Jada Pinkett

MEXICO CITY (appro).-“I never wanted to marry Will Smith, they forced me,” confessed Jada Pinkett Smith, in a statement revived by social networks after the scandal involving her husband at the Oscars ceremony, on 27 November. Last March.

At that ceremony, Will slapped comedian Chris Rock for making fun of Jada and is now barred from attending an Academy event for 10 years, despite winning best actor for The Williams Way.

In 2018, during the family program Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith confessed that she never wanted to marry Will: “They forced me and it was horrible,” she said in front of her husband, at a round table, where they sat down to talk about the family. Smith.

She confessed that she had cried all the way down the aisle and said she felt enormous pressure to marry the then King Richard star.

“I was under a lot of pressure. She was a young actress, she was pregnant and she didn’t know what to do, but she never wanted to get married,” she reiterated. She was expecting her first child Jaden Smith.

The actress saw her mother Adrienne, who was also on the show, to tell her that she felt she forced her to make the relationship official.

“We did it because ‘Gammy’ (as Jada’s mom is nicknamed) was crying. It was as if she told us: ‘you have to get married,’” she said.

“Yes, I remember having a strong desire for you guys to get married and that you were sick, uncooperative at all. But I don’t remember your rejection of the idea of ​​marriage, ”Adrienne reverted.

Jada mentioned that she was devastated before and during the wedding and was “so upset” about having to get married that she ran “down the fucking aisle” crying.

Will and Jada were married on December 31, 1997 in Baltimore, Maryland and in 1998, 23-year-old Jaden was born. In 2000 they had Willow, 21 years old. They have been married for 25 years.

Will’s crisis

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Jaden, on April 8, the board of directors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences banned the histrion for 10 years from any institution event including the Oscars.

The organization’s president, David Rubin, thanked Chris Rock for having maintained “his composure” after the coup in full ceremony, on March 27.

“For a period of 10 years, beginning April 8, Mr. Smith will not be able to participate in any events or programs, in person or virtually,” Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in an open letter, closing thus the doors to the recent winner as best actor.

The Academy thus put an end to almost two weeks of controversy, although on Friday, April 1, Smith had anticipated the decision by announcing his resignation as a member of the institution.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy and deprived the nominees and winners of an opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work,” he said in a statement at the time.