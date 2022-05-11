“I don’t have to pretend with her”: Camila Cabello talked about her friendship with Selena Gomez

UNITED STATES-. In an interview with the magazine People, Camila Hair she opened up about some of her struggles with herself. Although the star admitted that she feels in a good place right now, there are still ghosts that haunt her, such as her relationship with her body image. The artist also referred to her friendship with Selena Gomezwith whom he recently chatted for the Wondermind organization.

Hair referred to how bad he felt while writing his latest album Family and described his writing process as a therapeutic “journey.” The star then recalled one of her most recent struggles, when she posted a lengthy note on social media about being photographed by paparazzi on the beach in Miami and the effect it has on your mental health and body image.

“People can often look at these photos of celebrities and want to change their diet or aspire to that. I thought it was important for me to say, ‘Hey, this isn’t necessarily something to aspire to. I may see myself a certain way, but I’ve had a really lousy time, and that’s not a good way to be.” Hair. The artist pointed out that before publishing her note she hesitated, since she felt “vulnerable” in the face of such an exhibition.

Camila Cabello talked about her friendship with Selena Gomez

Nevertheless, Hair feel lucky to have a friend like Selena Gomez, who has also been open about her struggles with anxiety and depression. “She is someone who has always given me a lot of support, a great friend and a person with great values. She is super empathetic, loyal and honest. We have our own little group, we hang out and all of our conversations are real,” she said.

“I feel like she’s never faking it, and I don’t feel like I have to fake it around her. Those are the friendships that are worth the most. Women like that she’s so vulnerable and honest with her feelings, she’s a guiding light for me, and I think it’s going to relieve a lot of people who come after her, after me, in the industry, who feel like they have to be perfect,” he said. Hair.