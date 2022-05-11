How much money does Johnny Depp have?

Before the scandal between Johnny Depp and his ex-partner Amber Heard, the actor was one of the most popular and highest paid celebrities in Hollywood.

From 2003 to 2016, Johnny Depp had an impressive fortune. His net worth was $650 millionan amount that included salaries, final earnings and sponsorship contracts.

However, the actor lost more than half of his fortune due to his eccentric lifestyle and some legal issues like the lawsuit against his former business managers.

In addition, both his separation from Vanessa Paradis, mother of his children, and from Amber Hearda relationship that ended in 2017, meant economic losses for Depp.

Despite his legal and personal conflicts, Johnny Depp still has a large estate, which amounts to $150 millionin part because he charges $20 million per film, according to information from Celebrity Net Worth.

Johnny Depp rises to stardom

The full name of the actor is John Christopher Depp and born June 9, 1963 in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Johnny Depp dropped out of high school to become a musician. At an early age he formed the rock band The Kids, after moving to Los Angeles the group broke up and Depp decided to pursue an acting career, this thanks to Nicholas Cage.

His first film role was in a 1984 horror film called “A Nightmare on Elm Street“.

She then landed a role on the Fox television series “21 Jump Street”which helped Johnny Depp gain recognition.

Thanks to his interpretation of Captain Jack Sparrow in the movies of “Pirates of the Caribbean” had its greatest commercial success. It is said that for this franchise he earned more than 300 million dollars.

Depp later joined Burton and appeared in iconic films such as “Charly and the Chocolate Factory”, “Corpse Bride”, “Alice in Wonderland” Y “Dark Shadows”.

