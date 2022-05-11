How I Met Your Father who is Francia Raisa: Valentina

Who is Francia Raisa? Valentina in How I Met Your Father, a spin-off series of How I Met Your Mother. You may know her as “Selena Gomez’s friend”.

How I Met Your Father is a new series on Disney +. The show, proposed by Hulu, is a spin-off of How I Met Your Mother starring Hilary Duff. As in the original show, however, the story sees several protagonists, including Valentina, played by Francia Raisa. If you are a fan of Selena Gomez you know exactly who we are talking about. For everyone else, read on.

Who is Francia Raisa

Francia Raisa Almendarez is an American actress born on July 26, 1988 in Los Angeles. She is nearly 34 years old and is best known for her roles in The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Grown-ish. Her father is Honduran and her mother is Mexican. If you think her is a particular name, think she has two sisters, for whom her parents have thought of Ireland and Italy as names.

His career has developed mainly in television, from minor roles to more relevant parts, from Girls in the Balloon to The Secret Life of an American Teenager, from CSI to The Mindy Project, from Dear White People to the great chance on the set of How I Met Your Father.

France Raisa and Selena Gomez

Francia Raisa is a great friend of Selena Gomez, even if the gossip newspapers have often told of estrangements. Their relationship is so close that the actress has actually saved the life of the famous singer (and actress in turn of her). In 2017, Francia Raisa donated her a kidney, allowing her to overcome the complications caused by lupus that she has been suffering from since 2013.

Francia Raisa private life

France Raisa has not yet found great love, apparently. According to information leaked in the world of gossip, the American actress is currently single. The last official relationship that found public space in the newspapers was the one with producer Christian Adkins. The reasons for their breakup are not known. In April 2020, she declared that she had recently become single.