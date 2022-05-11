her red carpet debut

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson just gave us their red carpet debut together. The occasion? The all-important 2022 White House Correspondents Association Dinner. For the first time since dating, the couple has posed for the cameras in front of the red carpet. As expected, the images have already gone around the world and the fans are delighted because they gave us some very tender and loving moments. The date comes a week after they attended the 23rd annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony in the city, where they did not pose together on the red carpet.

Since the label was very specific and elegant, Kim Kardashian opted for a very shiny silver dress from Balenciaga Couture, firm of which she is now an ambassador. We love how it flatters her curves and how well she wears that slight high neck with the sleeves exposed. We loved the slight train on her dress. by her side, Pete Davidson dressed in a black suit and tie in the same tone. The original touch was given with black Vans sneakers and Prada sunglasses.

Both knew that the occasion would become part of the great moments of their relationship. Now that the comedian already knows the entire family of the Kardashian klan, who will attend the Met gala for the first time, they have decided to do this first pose on a red carpet. They wanted their looks to be up to the event and, although Kim Kardashian has certainly been much better in that striking dress, colorful and pretty, the two created an ideal couple look. He had a very rebellious American vibe, but nothing to write home about either.

Paul MorigiGetty Images

Another detail that we loved about Kim Kardashian’s look to make her debut with Pete Davidson was the jewelry. She wore stunning diamond earrings and a matching Lorraine Schwartz ring. Pure glamour.

In addition, we loved Kim Kardashian’s ‘beauty’ look. With a dress as spectacular as the silver one that she wore to the White House Correspondents Dinner, she has chosen to wear her very long hair in a wet effect with light waves and very marked makeup, Kardashian style, but in very natural tones such as brown from her lips.

STEFANI REYNOLDSGetty Images

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io