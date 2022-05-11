Harvey Weinstein tried to fire Minnie Driver: “No one would want to fuck her”

ads

Minnie Driver claims she never would have starred in “Good Will Hunting” if Harvey Weinstein had had his way.

The actress alleged in a new interview with the UK Times that the disgraced film producer allegedly told a casting director, along with producers and star Matt Damon, that “no one would want to fuck her”.

The England-born actress, who was dating Damon while filming the movie, said she felt “so devastated” by the alleged comment at the time, until she considered the source.

“That is an unspeakable pig. Why the hell are you worried about this fk saying you’re not sexy? Driver, 52, said of Weinstein, 70.

“But there are ramifications of that: that maybe they won’t hire me because people don’t think I have the sexual quality that is required.”

She continued: “How horrible to think that I was one of the lucky ones. [who escaped him] because he didn’t think i was f-kable. And how amazing and wonderful that it has changed and young men and women in my industry are not going to experience that.”

The actress played Matt Damon’s girlfriend in the 1997 film.©Miramax/Courtesy Everett Colle

Gus Van Sant’s 1997 film earned Driver an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress, though the accolade went to Kim Basinger for “LA Confidential.”

As for Weinstein, the former Miramax co-founder is serving a 23-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault following his conviction in February 2020.

He is awaiting trial on additional sex crime charges in a California court, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Weinstein is serving 23 years behind bars for rape and sexual assault. Swimming pool

As Page Six previously reported, Weinstein was accused of sexual abuse by more than 80 women in 2017 and he was arrested and charged the following year.

While Driver was not one of the women to come forward with allegations of abuse, she has previously claimed that her experience with him was unpleasant and sexist.

“He didn’t want to kick me out. [in ‘Good Will Hunting’] … but that’s just business,” he told the New York Times in February 2018. “I got along lightly with him. I really did. When we talk about sexual harassment, it’s not about sex, it’s about power.”

