“Harry Potter”: Draco Malfoy’s actor claims he had no interest in the book before he was cast

While actor Tom Felton doesn’t play a good character, many Harry Potter fans appreciate Felton’s performance as the smug and vicious Draco Malfoy. Draco is just as evil in the books, but Felton himself wouldn’t have known this before playing the role. It would be every child’s dream to be in Harry Potter film, but Felton says he had very little interest in novels before he was cast in the film.

In the Harry Potter film, Draco is presented as a rival to Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe). Draco comes from the wealthy Malfoy family and is placed in the Slytherin house. Throughout the franchise, Draco bullies Harry and his friends, but often backs off in the face of any challenge to his power.

Draco looks mischievous, but his father Lucius Malfoy (Jason Isaacs) is even worse. Lucius is a death eater and faithful servant of Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes). Eventually, Draco becomes friends with Harry, but the two are at odds for most of the series. Felton plays the role of Draco very well, making the spoiled brat a character that fans love to hate.

Tom Felton had no interest in books before he was cast to play Draco Malfoy

When the book Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone released in 1997, millions of children around the world have fallen in love with these characters and the world. A lot of kids who loved novels wanted to join the movies.

Felton auditioned for the role of Draco, but had little interest in books. In an interview with The Guardian, Felton said his lack of interest may have helped him land the part.

“I was also one of the few who had no idea what Harry Potter it was at that time, ”Felton said. “Anyone could try it, so many enthusiastic kids followed the books that they loved the books deeply… I think I got the part because I was cool and had no idea what they were talking about. Wizards in the closets under the stairs? And with three older brothers you learn to trust quickly. I think Chris Columbus, the director, recognized this slight disinterest and arrogance in me, which he thought would work for Malfoy.

This would make sense as this personality type fits Draco perfectly. Draco is a character that stands out and Felton has stood out in a sea of ​​kids who have fallen in love Harry Potter.

Felton didn’t have the same level of commitment as the other “Harry Potter” actors.

Felton has appeared in every movie, but he never had the amount of screen time that other actors like Radcliffe, Emma Watson, or Rupert Grint would have. Felton told The Guardian that he was able to balance his school schedule with filming Harry Potter movie. However, he was frustrated with the way Draco’s reputation would often follow him off the screen.

“My schedules were set so that I could stay in school with weeks and weeks off,” Felton explained. “Ruperto [Grint]Emma [Watson] and Daniele [Radcliffe], meanwhile, they have been there continuously for 10 years. I continued normally. I got occasional gags or comments from my friends, but honestly, nobody bothered. Some people really struggle with the idea that I wasn’t a special and popular guy, but I was walking around with dyed hair and playing an evil wizard. He wasn’t nice. He didn’t do me any favors with girls.

The Harry Potter the collection is currently streaming on HBO Max.

