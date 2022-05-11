Great! Marvel reveals a new image of the long-awaited movie ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

USA.- The fans ofand Marvel have visited the Multiverse of Madness, and now they look in the face Thor: Love and Thunder. The next feature filmThe Marvel Cinematic Universe will be Thor’s fourth solo feature film, pairing Chris Hemsworthh with aNatalie Portman who returns as ato Jane Foster powered up and with her own Asgardian powers. In a new screenshot from the movie released today, Thor wields the Stormbreaker, his weapon of choice Avengers: Infinity War.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker