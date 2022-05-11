Great! Marvel reveals a new image of the long-awaited movie ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

USA.- The fans ofand Marvel have visited the Multiverse of Madness, and now they look in the face Thor: Love and Thunder. The next feature filmThe Marvel Cinematic Universe will be Thor’s fourth solo feature film, pairing Chris Hemsworthh with aNatalie Portman who returns as ato Jane Foster powered up and with her own Asgardian powers. In a new screenshot from the movie released today, Thor wields the Stormbreaker, his weapon of choice Avengers: Infinity War.

Next to the screenshot, Entertainment Weekly chatted with the director of Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi, to talk about the direction of the film. Above all, Waititi did not want to repeat himself in his return to Marvel’s mightiest hero.

I needed to do something more interesting for myself, to keep things going and make sure I feel creatively stimulated. I thought: What is the least expected of this franchise?

For Thor’s lost love to suddenly become a companion to the superhero community is certainly a direction, and it will be one that profoundly affects Thor’s journey as a character. Waititi describes the ensemble as a “mid-life crisis movie” dealing with more serious issues than his Thor: Ragnorok, while still being as fun as Marvel fans have come to expect.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8. In addition to the two gods, the film stars Christian bale What Cap the Butcher Godan old foe from the Thor comics who comes to the MCU for the first time. The film will also introduce Marvel’s Greek pantheon, with Russell Crowe interpreting the iteration of Zeus from Marvel.