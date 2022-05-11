Government of Quintana Roo and Semar carry out multinational naval exercise

Cancun, QR. The government of Quintana Roo and the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) inform that from May 7 to 21 of this year, naval personnel and units will participate in the Tradewinds 2022 Multinational Exercise, which will take place in the entity.

In conjunction with the Belize Defense ForceFor the first time, Mexico is co-hosting a multinational exercise, whose objective is the training and training in the maritime, land and Combined Staff phases, of personnel from more than 20 foreign armed forces and the Navy of mexico.

In this edition, the exercise will focus on countering threats executed in field training and a multinational command post.

The Navy of mexico heads the maritime phase in Cozumel; Similarly, the riverside operations in the Hondo River, in Chetumal; as well as the Humanitarian Aid Exercise in Playa del Carmen.

This is a multinational exercise organized by the United States of America Southern Command. It has been held annually since 1984 in various venues and its main objective is to increase regional security in the Caribbean Sea area, through the cooperation of naval, military and security forces of the invited countries.

Among the participating nations and foreign forces are: Belize, Canada, Colombia, the United States of America, Guyana, Jamaica, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the Dominican Republic and Suriname, among others.

The Navy of mexico He has participated in six of these exercises, his first participation being in 2014 and the last in 2019.

The United States Southern Command sponsors this regional exercise, focused on the Caribbean, in which participating forces hone their skills in land, air, maritime and cybersecurity scenarios that require a united response.

US participants will include Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard and special operations personnel.

In addition, National Guard forces from Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Rhode Island, South Carolina and the District of Columbia will also participate.

