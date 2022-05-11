Get the hunting rifle in ‘Fortnite’ before it gets vaulted again

ads

As the war between the IO soldiers and the Resistance continues in Fortnite, Epic Games has continued to bring out new weapons to help players in their battles against enemies.

In the past, the game has reintroduced previous favorites such as the Light Machine Gun and Heavy Sniper Rifle.

Unfortunately, as developers bring old favorite weapons back into the game, they are usually tweaked to keep a level playing field in a match. New weapons may not have the same impact they used to.

As part of the game’s May 10 update, the hunting rifle was reintroduced to the game from the vault. It was previously removed from the game to reduce the number of sniper rifles players could use during a match. For the current battle against the IO, you can now use this previous favorite weapon to take out soldiers while playing the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Hunting Rifle since it was reintroduced, including where to find it and its current stats.

Source: Epic Games via @iFireMonkey on Twitter How much damage does the Hunting Rifle deal?

While the developers may have previously considered the hunting rifle to be a type of sniper, it does not come with a scope. Any shots you take with it must be within 150 meters of you to deal the ideal amount of damage.

The weapon requires heavy bullets, so make sure you have some in your inventory before picking them up from one of the supply drops.

At the base level, the hunting rifle will deal 76 damage to an enemy and up to 171 damage if you manage to get a headshot.

Of course, since this is one of the oldest weapons in the game, veteran players will remember when the rifle used to deal more damage if you shot at the head. Like most weapons in the game, it has been modified to further level the playing field for all players, regardless of experience.

If you find the rarer versions of the hunting rifle, it will deal more damage, giving you an additional reason to find the weapon before putting it back in the vault.

This is where you can find the hunting rifle in ‘Fortnite’.

There are four different variations of the weapon: Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. At the moment, all four variations can be found on the map. If you fail to find the legendary variation, even the rare hunting rifle can still pack a punch that makes it worth having.

All variants of the Hunting Rifle can be found exclusively from Floor Loot, Supply Drops, and Chests, so you won’t have to go far to find it.

Unfortunately, the weapon has only been vacated for a limited amount of time, so you’ll have to search quickly if you want to find one. The weapon will be put back in the vault on May 17, so you’ll need to look for the weapon before then if you want to take advantage of it in matches.

