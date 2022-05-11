Friends? Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter were seen together at the Met Gala

UNITED STATES-. After various speculations and fights between fans, Olivia Rodrigo Y Sabrina Carpenter They showed that there is no resentment between them. On Monday, May 2 at night, the artists attended the met gala in New Yorkand more than a year after the alleged love triangle between them and Joshua Bassettwere captured by a photographer from fashion in the middle of a friendly chat

sebastian stan Y kim kardashian were the protagonists of the snapshot published by the photographer of fashion. However, another situation captured the attention of social networks. To the right of the star of the Marvel Universe, carpenter his back is to the camera and in front of it appears Rodrigo while both seem to have a warm conversation.

After Rodrigo released their debut single Driver’s License early last year, fans staged a love triangle between her, carpenter Y bassetther co-star from the show Disney Plus, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Although the debutante has never confirmed that the song was inspired by the actor, the rumors of a frustrated romance between her and the young man did not stop.

Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter would have dedicated winks between songs

According to fans, Rodrigo was in a relationship with bassett when he would have cheated on her with carpenter, a situation that would have inspired several of his songs. Many of her fans speculated that the lyrics of Driver’s License was addressed to the singer, since she says: “And you’re probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt. She’s so much older than me/ She’s all I’m insecure about.”

Later, carpenter apparently shared his side of the story with the release of his single Skin. The singer denied that her theme was a response to that of Rodrigo, noting that the track reflects the strength that can be found in difficult times and the importance of focusing on joy. “Maybe you didn’t mean it / Maybe blonde was the only rhyme,” says the lyrics in one of the verses.