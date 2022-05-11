Frankie Grande, Ariana’s brother married her beloved Hale Leon

<1 min. of reading

Surprise wedding for Frankie Grande, 39-year-old older brother of the pop star Ariana Grande whom he married Hale Leon in the huge family home in Boca Raton, Florida, with a small Star Wars-themed ceremony.

“We present to you Mr. & Mr. Grande. Yup! We’re married! Surprise!”wrote Frankie on Instagram. “Hale and I got married in a small, intimate, galactic ceremony at my family home in Florida on May 4, Star Wars Day, because we’re really nerds.”

To officiate the ceremony the mother of Frankie and Ariana, Joan Grandewith the two newlyweds dressed by Dolce & Gabbana with a personalized tuxedo. “You are the man of my dreams, our families have merged together in such a beautiful way, we are well on our way to being happy and content. I love you Hale Grande. I am so honored to be your husband “concluded Frankie on social media, posting wedding photos in which the two newlyweds are posing alongside Princess Leia, Chewbacca, Darth Vader and several Stormtroopers.

Dancer, singer, but above all ‘brother of’, Frankie has taken part in various programs, such as Celebrity Big Brother and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Ariana Grande shared the joy of the wedding on her Instagram profile, complimenting “Two truly incredible and cosmically destined souls” to be together. “I love you so much and wish you endless lifetimes of happiness and health and copious amounts of video games.” The pop star then focused on Hale, her brother’s husband: “I love you. You are the happiest and most divine addition to all of our lives, thank you for loving it the way you do. You are everything I’ve ever wanted for him. “

