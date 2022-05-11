Five romantic movies you didn’t know are on HBO Max

the streaming platform hbo max It is one of the most complete services of series, movies and documentaries. Among all the titles that it offers to its viewers, there are a lot of romantic movies that are unmissable if you are a fan of the genre.

Although some combine love with romance, and others not so much, these productions never fail to be a good option when choosing a movie. Whether they are from 1940, or launched during these last years, the titles take the emotion of the public and are remembered as classics of the world of cinema.

Marilyn Monroe, Cary Grant, Audrey Hepburn, Diane Keaton, Meryl Streep, Meg Ryan, Jennifer Aniston, Robert de Niro, are some of the Hollywood actors who participated in romantic comedies, which marked their film careers.

Five romantic movies to watch on HBO Max

1. Down with love

Down the love by Peyton Reed is a 2003 film starring a Renée Zellweger 30 years old and Ewan McGregor. Set in the 1960s, a feminist writer who publishes a book that revolutionizes society crosses paths with a journalist who won’t want to miss out on his chance with her.

“Down with love” by Peyton Reed released in 2003.



2. Casablanca

The classic of all classics, but still many people have not seen. Directed by Michael Curtiz in 1942, this film starring

Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman changed the paradigm of romantic films forever, and to this day it remains as

one of the most important classics of all times.

“Casablanca”, the romantic classic of all time.



In the midst of World War II, Rick, an American expatriate, is reunited with Ilsa, an ex-lover who abandoned him without explanation in the city of Paris, at the café he manages in Casablanca, Morocco. This time, the woman played by Ingrid Bergman is in a relationship, but that does not mean that the flame cannot be rekindled.

3. The Bridges of Madison

A classic that never hurts to watch again, and it’s never too late to see it for the first time. Directed by and starring

Clint EastwoodWith

meryl streep Like its protagonist, this 1995 film tells the story of a photographer who meets a housewife in the midst of his trips to Madison County to photograph its bridges, and slowly and unexpectedly a forbidden romance is born between them.

“The Bridges of Madison County” is directed by and stars Clint Eastwood.



4. Wild Heart

Wild Heart from

David Lynch It’s a romantic movie mixed with a road movie. It stars the director’s muse,

Laura DernY

Nicholas Cage, who put themselves in the shoes of Lula and Sailo, two young people who escape from Justice. The parents of the young woman, against the relationship, decide to hire a hitman to eliminate Cage’s character, so both must also flee from death.

“Wild at Heart” starring Nicholas Cage and Meg Ryan.



5. You have an email

This 1998 romantic comedy directed by Nora Ephron at the height of her career reunites Tom Hanks Already meg ryan to star in the story of two people who fall in love by mail but, without knowing it, are enemies in real life.

“You’ve Got Email” by Nora Ephron



Inspired by the film The Shop Around the Corner by Ernest Lubitsch, the director who died in 2012 brought to the big screen a classic romantic comedy that is remembered to this day, and is one of the main exponents within the genre of the last 30 years.