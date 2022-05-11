Five romantic movies you didn’t know are on HBO Max
the streaming platform hbo max It is one of the most complete services of series, movies and documentaries. Among all the titles that it offers to its viewers, there are a lot of romantic movies that are unmissable if you are a fan of the genre.
Although some combine love with romance, and others not so much, these productions never fail to be a good option when choosing a movie. Whether they are from 1940, or launched during these last years, the titles take the emotion of the public and are remembered as classics of the world of cinema.
Marilyn Monroe, Cary Grant, Audrey Hepburn, Diane Keaton, Meryl Streep, Meg Ryan, Jennifer Aniston, Robert de Niro, are some of the Hollywood actors who participated in romantic comedies, which marked their film careers.
Five romantic movies to watch on HBO Max
1. Down with love
Down the love by Peyton Reed is a 2003 film starring a Renée Zellweger 30 years old and Ewan McGregor. Set in the 1960s, a feminist writer who publishes a book that revolutionizes society crosses paths with a journalist who won’t want to miss out on his chance with her.
2. Casablanca
The classic of all classics, but still many people have not seen. Directed by Michael Curtiz in 1942, this film starring
Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman changed the paradigm of romantic films forever, and to this day it remains as
one of the most important classics of all times.
In the midst of World War II, Rick, an American expatriate, is reunited with Ilsa, an ex-lover who abandoned him without explanation in the city of Paris, at the café he manages in Casablanca, Morocco. This time, the woman played by Ingrid Bergman is in a relationship, but that does not mean that the flame cannot be rekindled.
3. The Bridges of Madison
A classic that never hurts to watch again, and it’s never too late to see it for the first time. Directed by and starring
Clint EastwoodWith
meryl streep Like its protagonist, this 1995 film tells the story of a photographer who meets a housewife in the midst of his trips to Madison County to photograph its bridges, and slowly and unexpectedly a forbidden romance is born between them.
4. Wild Heart
Wild Heart from
David Lynch It’s a romantic movie mixed with a road movie. It stars the director’s muse,
Laura DernY
Nicholas Cage, who put themselves in the shoes of Lula and Sailo, two young people who escape from Justice. The parents of the young woman, against the relationship, decide to hire a hitman to eliminate Cage’s character, so both must also flee from death.
5. You have an email
This 1998 romantic comedy directed by Nora Ephron at the height of her career reunites Tom Hanks Already meg ryan to star in the story of two people who fall in love by mail but, without knowing it, are enemies in real life.
Inspired by the film The Shop Around the Corner by Ernest Lubitsch, the director who died in 2012 brought to the big screen a classic romantic comedy that is remembered to this day, and is one of the main exponents within the genre of the last 30 years.